Govt approves additional $3.2 bn commitment to NIIF for new funds

Sanjiv Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, NIIF

The Indian government has decided to double its commitment to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), approving an additional allocation of Rs 30,000 crore (about $3.2 billion) to the alternative asset manager.

The fresh infusion, cleared by the Union Cabinet following a proposal by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs, boosts the government’s total anchor allocation to NIIF to Rs 60,000 crore,, the government said in a press release Monday.

The additional commitment will be used for setting up of NIIF’s second infrastructure-focussed fund, the successor to its first flagship fund. The new fund will have a target corpus of about Rs 30,000 crore and will invest across transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and emerging areas such as urban infrastructure and e-mobility.

Advertisement

NIIF’s first infrastructure fund has a corpus of Rs 16,000 crore.

The allocation will also support NIIF’s new fund strategies and successor bilateral and other strategic funds over the financial years FY28 through FY30, the government said.

“Over the past decade, the government's anchor commitment has enabled us to build a very strong institutional investor base spanning leading sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, multilateral and bilateral institutions, and domestic financial institutions," Sanjiv Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of NIIF, said in a statement. "We look forward to raising our next vintage of funds and scaling our investment activity to support India's growth story."

Advertisement

Set up in 2015 to leverage public capital to draw commercial investment into Indian infrastructure, NIIF operates as a collaborative public-private partnership. The government holds a 49% stake in the manager, while global and domestic institutional heavyweights own the remainder. The platform currently manages over $5 billion in equity commitments across four core strategies: infrastructure, private markets, growth equity, and climate investments.

To date, NIIF has aggregate commitments of approximately Rs 40,000 crore, which it has deployed across 25 portfolio entities. Its investment footprint spans ports and logistics, renewable energy, roads, digital infrastructure, healthcare, electric mobility, and affordable housing. NIIF has returned close to Rs 12,000 crore to its investors through exits, representing roughly half of its total drawn capital.

NIIF’s investor base includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Temasek, AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and PSP Investments. It also counts multilateral agencies like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), alongside domestic banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank as its investors

Advertisement

Beyond direct asset management, NIIF provides strategic advisory services to central and state government departments on structuring public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives. Its investment mandates are tied into major national infrastructure and manufacturing schemes, including Gati Shakti, Digital India, Make in India, and the FAME and PM E-DRIVE electric mobility programmes.

Share article on Leave Your Comments