Ares ropes in former Goldman Sachs exec to head Asia credit ops

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Ares Management Corporation, a leading global alternative investment manager, has appointed former Goldman Sachs executive E.G. Morse as partner and head of Asia Credit.

Additionally, it has appointed Dinesh Goel and Gabriel Fong as co-heads of the Asia Special Situations strategy.

Morse takes over the role from Edwin Wong, who decided to retire as head of Asia Credit, effective June 30, the company said in a press note.

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Prior to this, Morse held a range of global senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and was based in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai during his 16‑year tenure at the firm. Most recently, he served as co‑head of China and Head of China Global Markets, co-chair of the China Leadership Group and head of the Asia Strategic Client Coverage Group. Previously, Morse was CEO of Goldman Sachs Singapore and head of Southeast Asia and also served as head of Asia Fixed Income Distribution. Earlier in his career, he was head of US Leveraged Finance Sales.

Morse will be based in Hong Kong, and will be responsible for driving the long-term growth objectives of the Asia Credit business.

Goel and Fong will continue to lead the team and partner closely with Ares Credit leadership to further the strategy’s growth and expansion throughout the APAC region.

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Goel joined Ares in 2020 as part of Ares’ acquisition of SSG Capital, where he was a managing director and played a key role in growing the firm's India business. He began his career at Lehman Brothers in Tokyo.

Fong joined Ares in 2026 from CapitaLand Investment, where he was managing director and head of the Special Opportunities Group overseeing special situation investment activities and strategy. Previously, he served in several roles including at the Vega Capital Family Office, Vaw Eurasian Capital Investment Management, Sculptor Capital (formerly Och Ziff) and Morgan Stanley among others.

Ares’ Asia Credit business has around $11.5 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, spanning credit-focussed special situations, sponsored and non-sponsored direct lending and asset backed finance.

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As of December 31, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had nearly $623 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

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