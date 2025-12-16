Bain Capital ropes in old hand to head special situations ops in India
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Bain Capital ropes in old hand to head special situations ops in India

Bain Capital ropes in old hand to head special situations ops in India

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 16 Dec 2025
Premium
Bain Capital ropes in old hand to head special situations ops in India
Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters

American private equity firm Bain Capital has brought back a former executive to head its special situations and real estate operations in India. The Boston-headquartered PE firm, which has invested over $18.8 billion (around 1.7 lakh crore) across 247 special situations deals across the globe, has re-appointed its former executive Utsav ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former Edelweiss Alts exec joins finserv firm to lead private credit biz

People

Former Edelweiss Alts exec joins finserv firm to lead private credit biz

Premium
TPG NewQuest names new partner for India team

People

TPG NewQuest names new partner for India team

Premium
Meesho backer B Capital sees top-level exit

People

Meesho backer B Capital sees top-level exit

InCred Capital appoints Sanjay Singh as investment banking head

People

InCred Capital appoints Sanjay Singh as investment banking head

Khaitan & Co ropes in ex-McKinsey global strategy chief as COO

People

Khaitan & Co ropes in ex-McKinsey global strategy chief as COO

Premium
o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

Consumer

o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW