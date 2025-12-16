Bain Capital ropes in old hand to head special situations ops in India

Premium Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters

American private equity firm Bain Capital has brought back a former executive to head its special situations and real estate operations in India. The Boston-headquartered PE firm, which has invested over $18.8 billion (around 1.7 lakh crore) across 247 special situations deals across the globe, has re-appointed its former executive Utsav ......