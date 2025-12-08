o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice
o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

By Prithvi Durai

  • 08 Dec 2025
o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

Homegrown investment bank o3 Capital has recruited a former London-based executive from HSBC to grow its consumer sector practice in India. The firm, which advised beverage company Lahori Zeera on its $50 million fundraise from private equity firm Motilal Oswal Alternatives earlier this year, has appointed Prashant Maheshwari as the managing ......

