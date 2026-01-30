SoftBank-backed Ola Electric to lay off 5% of workforce
By Reuters

  • 30 Jan 2026
Customers sit outside an Ola Electric service centre in Bengaluru | Credit: Reuters/Priyanshu Singh

India's Ola Electric will lay off 5% of its workforce as part of a restructuring effort, the electric scooter manufacturer said on Friday.

The company is "doubling down" on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations, it said in a statement, adding that it is building a "leaner organisation" positioned for long-term, profitable growth.

Sales for Ola Electric, which is yet to turn a profit, slid for much of fiscal 2026, with rival Ather Energy and legacy players TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto overtaking.

The SoftBank-backed firm last cut jobs in March 2025.

