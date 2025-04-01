AZB, JSA, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand beef up top deck with elevations, new hires

Premium
Some of India's major law firms, including AZB & Partners, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, Trilegal, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, have announced several lawyer promotions to the partnership level, alongside key new hires. In response to the increasing demand for full-service legal advisory, these law firms are bolstering their leadership in various ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.