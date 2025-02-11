Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires real estate team from Luthra and Luthra
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires real estate team from Luthra and Luthra

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires real estate team from Luthra and Luthra

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 11 Feb 2025
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires real estate team from Luthra and Luthra
Vaibhav Suri

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Vaibhav Suri as a partner in its real estate practice in the Delhi-NCR office. 

Suri is joining the firm with his seven-member real estate transaction team from Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, where he served for more than 17 years and left as a partner.  

The law firm said that Suri brings extensive experience in real estate transactions and projects, including acquisition, development, investment structuring, sale, leasing, collaboration, and construction contracts. Suri graduated from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. 

Advertisement

The appointments come after the firm last year made many partner-level hires, including Manan Lahoty from IndusLaw, along with his team of eight partners and over 50 lawyers, marking one of the biggest team hires by a law firm in India, VCCircle reported in mid-2024. 

Suri's addition marks CAM's second hire from Luthra and Luthra recently, following the appointment of corporate partner Jay Parikh in the latter half of 2024. 

Luthra and Luthra also witnessed the departure of a seven-lawyer capital markets team, led by partners Geeta Dhania and Prashaant Vikram Rajput, who joined Economic Laws Practice in August last year. 

Advertisement

CAM has over 1,000 lawyers, including over 200 partners, across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.  

Cyril Amarchand MangaldasLuthra and Luthra Law offices

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alvarez & Marsal hires former McKinsey exec to strengthen infra practice

Finance

Alvarez & Marsal hires former McKinsey exec to strengthen infra practice

SBFC Finance taps offshore investor to raise capital

Finance

SBFC Finance taps offshore investor to raise capital

Premium
Bottomline: PE-owned Vistaar's AUM crosses $500 mn, NPAs stay under control

Finance

Bottomline: PE-owned Vistaar's AUM crosses $500 mn, NPAs stay under control

Premium
Saudi VC firm Waad Investment onboards Omani LP for $200-mn fund

Finance

Saudi VC firm Waad Investment onboards Omani LP for $200-mn fund

Premium
IIFL Fintech Fund seeks more LP cheques for second vehicle after initial closing

Finance

IIFL Fintech Fund seeks more LP cheques for second vehicle after initial closing

Premium
Saudi VC firm Suhail Ventures floats $50 mn fund

Finance

Saudi VC firm Suhail Ventures floats $50 mn fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW