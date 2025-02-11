Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires real estate team from Luthra and Luthra

Vaibhav Suri

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Vaibhav Suri as a partner in its real estate practice in the Delhi-NCR office.

Suri is joining the firm with his seven-member real estate transaction team from Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, where he served for more than 17 years and left as a partner.

The law firm said that Suri brings extensive experience in real estate transactions and projects, including acquisition, development, investment structuring, sale, leasing, collaboration, and construction contracts. Suri graduated from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.

The appointments come after the firm last year made many partner-level hires, including Manan Lahoty from IndusLaw, along with his team of eight partners and over 50 lawyers, marking one of the biggest team hires by a law firm in India, VCCircle reported in mid-2024.

Suri's addition marks CAM's second hire from Luthra and Luthra recently, following the appointment of corporate partner Jay Parikh in the latter half of 2024.

Luthra and Luthra also witnessed the departure of a seven-lawyer capital markets team, led by partners Geeta Dhania and Prashaant Vikram Rajput, who joined Economic Laws Practice in August last year.

CAM has over 1,000 lawyers, including over 200 partners, across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

