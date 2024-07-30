CAM gets IndusLaw's Lahoty, others in one of the biggest team hires by a law firm

Manan Lahoty | Credit: IndusLaw

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is bringing on board Manan Lahoty from IndusLaw, along with his team of eight partners and more than 50 lawyers.

The eight partners apart from Lahoty who are joining CAM from IndusLaw are Abhiroop Lahiri, Adhyuday Bhotika, Anshul Roy, Manshoor Nazki, Priyadarshini Rao, Puneet Passi, Ravi Dubey, and Vishal Yaduvanshi.

IndusLaw founding partners Gaurav Dani and Suneeth Katarki said in a statement the departure of Lahoti will be a loss for the firm. “In the industry, all major firms including IndusLaw are fighting for talent and we are having to deal with it like other firms. We look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship and collaborating in the future,” they said.

Legal news website Bar and Bench first reported the development.

IndusLaw has recently seen a few other exits, too. For instance, disputes partner Padmaja Kaul left the firm with her team to join full-service law firm J Sagar Associates (JSA). Similarly, Avik Biswas and Vaibhav Bhardwaj have left and joined Khaitan & Co as partners in the firm's Employment, Labour and Benefits practice along with their teams.

For CAM, the hiring comes after South India practice leader Vijay Parthasarathi and partner Vinay Sirohia left to join Trilegal earlier this month. Recently, Abhinav Kumar, another capital markets partner, also left CAM to join Talwar Thakore & Associates. The move to bring in the capital markets team from IndusLaw should help CAM get back on track.

Earlier this month, CAM welcomed back its former lawyer Pranav Sharma as an equity partner for its finance practice. Meanwhile, JSA appointed Nisha Kaur Uberoi, the former national head of competition law practice at Trilegal, along with her team of 24 lawyers, VCCircle reported earlier this month.

Lahoty has advised on some of the largest Indian transactions in both domestic and international capital markets. He has worked on the IPOs of Zomato and Coal India, and the stake sale by Daiichi Sankyo in Sun Pharmaceutical.

He joined IndusLaw in 2019 from Luthra & Luthra Law Offices. He is an alumnus of Cardiff Law School, having graduated in 2001. In his early years, he worked at LexIndia before joining the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas in 2002. After serving a three-year stint, he moved to Luthra & Luthra in 2006. In 2007, he joined Shearman & Sterling. In 2009, he returned to Luthra as a Partner in the capital markets group before moving with his team to IndusLaw in 2019.

