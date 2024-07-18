JSA ropes in Trilegal’s head for antitrust practice with 25 lawyers in tow
By K Amoghavarsha

  • 18 Jul 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

Full-service law firm J Sagar Associates (JSA) has roped in Nisha Kaur Uberoi, the former national head of competition law practice at rival firm Trilegal, along with her team of 25 lawyers.   

Uberoi will serve as JSA’s chair of the competition practice. The team moving along with her also includes two partners--Harshita Singh Parmar and Pranav Satyam.  

“This move will improve and consolidate the firm’s existing domain in competition law, and further bolster our market leading corporate and disputes practices,” said Amit Kapur & Vivek K. Chandy, joint managing partners, J Sagar Associates

An alumnus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, and the National University of Singapore, Uberoi has nearly two decades of experience in the antitrust and competition law space and has dealt with complex areas of law like merger control, cartels, abuse of dominance, and the digital economy.   

“An inclusive and equitable platform, JSA’s professional structure was a big draw,” said Uberoi, while commenting on her appointment.   

Prior to her stint with Trilegal, Uberoi served as the co-head of AZB & Partners’ competition law practice and as the head of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’s antitrust practice as well.   

JSA, which was one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023 in a VCCircle analysis, was founded in 1991 and has its presence across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. 

