Oman India PE fund hires former BII exec as CEO, raising third fund

Premium
The Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF), a private equity fund manager jointly promoted by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and State Bank of India (SBI), has appointed Satish Chavva as its chief executive officer, effective April 1. Chavva joins OIJIF from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.