Oman India PE fund hires former BII exec as CEO, raising third fund

Premium Satish Chavva, CEO, OIJIF

The Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF), a private equity fund manager jointly promoted by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and State Bank of India (SBI), has appointed Satish Chavva as its chief executive officer, effective April 1. Chavva joins OIJIF from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, ......