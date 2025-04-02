AGS Transact says CFO, two executive directors resign
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • AGS Transact says CFO, two executive directors resign

AGS Transact says CFO, two executive directors resign

By Reuters

  • 02 Apr 2025
AGS Transact says CFO, two executive directors resign
Credit: 123RF.com

ATM services provider AGS Transact said on Tuesday that its CFO and two of its executive directors have resigned, weeks after all four of its independent directors stepped down, citing "personal reasons".

The resignations come as the company has been grappling with financial strain, leading to credit downgrades from ratings agencies Crisil and India Ratings.

An operational creditor of the company Maxwel Aircon India has also alleged default in repayments and has sought an initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against AGS.

Advertisement

Tuesday's resignation of CFO Saurabh Lal and executive director Vinayak Goyal will be effective immediately, the company said. Executive director Stanley Johnson Panacherry's resignation will be effective by the end of the month, it added.

Shares of the company closed about 5% lower on Tuesday. They have lost about 84% of their value since February 4, when Crisil first reported the default.
 

Advertisement
ATMAGS TransactCrisilIndia RatingsMaxwel Aircon IndiaSaurabh LalVinayak GoyalStanley Johnson Panacherry

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
AZB, JSA, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas beef up top deck with elevations, new hires

Finance

AZB, JSA, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas beef up top deck with elevations, new hires

Former Federal Bank CEO Srinivasan joins TVS Capital as senior advisor

People

Former Federal Bank CEO Srinivasan joins TVS Capital as senior advisor

Law firm TT&A elevates two execs to partnership

Finance

Law firm TT&A elevates two execs to partnership

Standard Chartered makes three new hires in India to boost private credit business

People

Standard Chartered makes three new hires in India to boost private credit business

JSA onboards Luthra & Luthra's Karan Mitroo to strengthen equity practice

People

JSA onboards Luthra & Luthra's Karan Mitroo to strengthen equity practice

SBI Caps appoints new head of equity capital markets business

Finance

SBI Caps appoints new head of equity capital markets business

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW