Law firm TT&A elevates two execs to partnership

Rebha Dakshini (left) and Gayatri Chadha, partners, TT&A

Law firm Talwar Thakore & Associates (TT&A) said Friday it has elected Gayatri Chadha and Rebha Dakshini, part of its corporate and M&A practice, as partners with effect from April 1.

This takes the number of partners at the law firm to 29, it said.

Chadha has been with the firm for over nine years, and Dakshini for over seven years. Both are currently managing associates at the firm.

Chadha studied LLB from Government Law College, Mumbai and is also an alumnus of the University of Oxford. Dakshini is an alumnus of K.C. Law College, Mumbai.

“Gayatri and Rebha have been mainstays of our corporate practice for many years and have consistently delivered the quality and commitment that our clients expect of the firm,” said Kunal Thakore and Gautam Saha, joint managing partners at TT&A.

Along with the partner promotions, the firm has also promoted five people to managing associates and 12 to senior associates. The newly promoted managing associates are Kartik Jigyasi and Prakrati Shah in the banking and finance practice, and Nikita Agarwal, Sahil Kataria, and Shubham Sancheti in the capital markets practice, all based in Mumbai.

Of all the promotions, eight were in corporate and M&A, four in banking and finance, and six in capital markets.

Founded in 2007, TT&A has a presence in Mumbai and Delhi.

The full-service law firm has acted as a legal advisor in at least three deals this year: Aragen Life Sciences' $100 million raise from Quadria Capital and Leo Investments; Zen Technologies’ acquisition of Applied Research International, and ORIX Corporation’s sale of its stake in Greenko Energy and investment in AM Green, according to VCCEdge.

