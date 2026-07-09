Aviva buys out Dabur Invest to take full ownership of India insurance unit

An Aviva office building | Credit: Aviva

British insurer Aviva said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the remaining 26% stake in its Indian life insurance joint venture from local partner Dabur Invest Corp, taking full ownership of the business it first established in 2001.

Here are some more details:

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited's acquisition follows India's landmark reform that raised the foreign direct investment cap in its insurance sector to 100% from 74% of paid-up equity capital.

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Aviva has twice previously increased its stake in Aviva India following similar regulatory changes — raising its shareholding to 49% in 2016 and then to 74% in 2022.

The London-based company did not disclose the price of the acquisition and said its financial impacts are not material to it.

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