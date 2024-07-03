Khaitan & Co ropes in former IndusLaw partners; CAM's former partner rejoins firm

Full-service law firm Khaitan & Co Wednesday said it has appointed two partners for its employment practice at the New Delhi and Bengaluru offices.

The firm, one of India’s largest with more than 1,000 lawyers, has appointed Avik Biswas and Vaibhav Bhardwaj as partners.

Biswas, who was earlier associated with IndusLaw for more than eight years is an alumnus of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata.

With experience of nearly two decades, Biswas has worked in the areas of employment law, governance, internal investigations and anti-bribery and anti-corruption.

Currently, he also serves as the regional representative (Asia) of the anti-corruption committee of the International Bar Association (IBA).

Bhardwaj is an alumnus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and was previously associated IndusLaw as well.

Bharadwaj has over 15 years of experience in employment law, ethics, and investigations. He has advised clients on policy structuring, C-suite-level exits, workforce restructuring, employee secondments, closure of undertaking and employment issues in mergers and acquisitions. He also has experience in advising clients on matters involving internal disciplinary investigations and inquiries.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas saw the return of one of its former lawyers, as the firm said on Wednesday that it has appointed Pranav Sharma as an equity partner for its finance practice. Sharma will operate from the firm’s Mumbai office.

Sharma had previously served as a partner with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for more than six years before joining rival firm Trilegal in 2021.

An alumnus of the National School of India University, Bengaluru, Sharma has over 23 years of experience in banking and finance and debt capital markets. He is qualified to practice both Indian and English law and has worked on a range of banking and finance transactions across various jurisdictions.

He has advised banks and financial institutions, multilateral agencies, governmental agencies and state-owned enterprises and corporates and private equity sponsors across a spectrum of financings - both in India and overseas.

He has also worked with Linklaters LLP in their banking group in London

Earlier this week, the firm had elevated fifteen of its lawyers to partnership. Amongst the fifteen, seven of the newly-promoted partners were from the firm’s finance practice.

