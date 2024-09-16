Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former Trilegal exec for corporate practice

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) continues its hiring spree. It has roped in Rohan Ghosh Roy as an equity partner in its corporate practice. It would be its seveth partner level hire fom August. He will be based in the Mumbai office.

Ghosh graduated from NUJS, Kolkata in 2008 and completed his LL.M. from The University of Chicago Law School earlier this year. In his prior stint, he served over 15 years at Trilegal before joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Ghosh Roy is CAM’s second equity-level partner hired from Trilegal this year, following the addition of banking partner Pranav Sharma in July.

He is also the fourth partner to join CAM in September, following Ratnadeep Roychowdhury, Sahil Kanuga and Arya Tripathy.

Earlier in the year, the firm also added capital markets expert Manan Lahoty to its equity partnership, along with a team of over 50 freelancers from IndusLaw.

Similarly, to strengthen its white-collar crime and dispute resolution practice, the firm roped in Sahil Kanuga as a Partner. He will be based in the Mumbai office. In his previous stint, he was the head of international disputes at tax-focused NDA.

Kanuga has around 20 years of experience and has advised foreign and domestic clients on cross-border disputes, corporate governance issues, compliance training and internal and regulatory investigations, including those related to corporate governance, employment investigations and whistleblower complaints. He completed his LL.M. in Business Law in 2007 from Mumbai University.

Ratnadeep Roychowdhury, co-head of Nishith Desai Associates’ (NDA) private equity and sovereign wealth funds group, has also joined CAM recently, marking the second NDA practice head to join CAM this month.

Prior to this he was with NDA, he served as the India general counsel for the private equity firm Actis and was previously a partner at AZB & Partners.

Amid headhunting among corporate law firms for one of the sought-after practices such as corporate and technology, CAM also hired Mohit Gogia, in August, as partner in its corporate practice and Arya Tripathy as partner in corporate and technology practice. Both will be based in the Delhi-NCR office.

In recent months, CAM has strategically expanded its team by hiring M&A partner Mohit Gogia from S&R Associates, Pooranimaa Hariharan and Pranav Sharma from Trilegal, Alok Sonker from Krishnamurthy & Co, Jay Parikh from Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, real estate attorney Siddharth Singh in Ahmedabad, employment partner Sowmya Kumar from IndusLaw, former Embassy Group general counsel Siddharth Vedula and M&A specialist Himanshu Chahar for its newly launched Abu Dhabi office.

This hiring spree appears to be targeting top talent from peer law firms such as S&R Associates, Trilegal, Krishnamurthy & Co, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, NDA and IndusLaw.

