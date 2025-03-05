Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner to banking and finance practice

Sugandha Asthana, partner, CAM

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Sugandha Asthana as a partner in its banking and finance practice. She will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office.

Asthana has over 17 years of experience in handling a wide range of debt and equity transactions. Before joining CAM, she served as a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas for over three years and at AZB & Partners for around five years.

Her first stint in a law firm was at J Sagar Associates as a senior associate from 2008 for six years. She graduated from Symbiosis International University in 2007 and began her career at ICICI Bank as manager in the legal department.

Advertisement

CAM has a banking and finance team based only in Mumbai, which includes senior partners L Viswanathan and Santosh Janakiram, and partner Amey Pathak. Asthana will join as the second partner-level member, alongside Pathak.

Last month, the full-service law firm brought on board Vaibhav Puri as a partner in its real estate practice in the Delhi-NCR office, VCCircle reported at the time.

These appointments follow the firm's many partner-level hires last year, including Manan Lahoty from IndusLaw, along with his team of eight partners and over 50 lawyers, marking one of the biggest team hires by a law firm in India, VCCircle reported in mid-2024.

Advertisement

CAM has over 1,000 lawyers, including over 200 partners, across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

Share article on Leave Your Comments