Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner to banking and finance practice

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Sugandha Asthana as a partner in its banking and finance practice. She will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office.
Asthana has over 17 years of experience in handling a wide range of debt and equity transactions. Before joining CAM, she served as a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas for over three years and at AZB & Partners for around five years.
Her first stint in a law firm was at J Sagar Associates as a senior associate from 2008 for six years. She graduated from Symbiosis International University in 2007 and began her career at ICICI Bank as manager in the legal department.
CAM has a banking and finance team based only in Mumbai, which includes senior partners L Viswanathan and Santosh Janakiram, and partner Amey Pathak. Asthana will join as the second partner-level member, alongside Pathak.
Last month, the full-service law firm brought on board Vaibhav Puri as a partner in its real estate practice in the Delhi-NCR office, VCCircle reported at the time.
These appointments follow the firm's many partner-level hires last year, including Manan Lahoty from IndusLaw, along with his team of eight partners and over 50 lawyers, marking one of the biggest team hires by a law firm in India, VCCircle reported in mid-2024.
CAM has over 1,000 lawyers, including over 200 partners, across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.