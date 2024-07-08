Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appoints former Trilegal lawyer as partner

Pooranimaa Hariharan, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has onboarded former Trilegal lawyer Pooranimaa Hariharan as partner for the firm’s corporate practice.

Hariharan will operate out of the firm’s Bengaluru office.

An alumnus of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Hariharan has over twelve years of experience in the areas of private equity, mergers & acquisitions, entity formation and governance, as well as business structuring/restructuring, across sectors. In addition to transactional work, she also has experience in advising clients on general corporate compliance requirements under various Indian laws.

Prior to joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Hariharan was associated with Trilegal as a counsel. She has previously worked with Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co, the firm that later split into Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, before joining J Sagar and Associates in 2015.

“Pooranimaa's addition to the firm will improve our growth in the practice,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

This is the firm's third partner appointment in the last week. Earlier last week, the firm appointed Pranav Sharma as an equity partner for its finance practice.

Around the same time, the firm roped in one of its former lawyers, Himanshu Chahar, as a partner for its corporate transactions practice for their newly opened Abu Dhabi office.

Most notably, the firm also elevated fifteen of its lawyers to partnership across its corporate, dispute resolution and finance teams during the same period.

