Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Dentons Link rope in new partners

Himanshu Chahar, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Tuesday said it has roped in one of its former lawyers, Himanshu Chahar, as a partner for its corporate transactions practice. Chahar will be operating out of the firm’s newly-opened Abu Dhabi office.

With over fifteen years of experience, Chahar specialises in the corporate and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space with experience in India and the Middle East. His areas of focus include M&A, corporate restructurings, joint ventures, corporate governance, foreign investments and policy matters across various industry sectors.

Additionally, as a Commonwealth-qualified lawyer, Himanshu regularly assists his clients with navigating Indian and UAE law matters.

“I am delighted to welcome Himanshu to the firm as we expand our presence in the Middle East. His presence will strengthen our commitment to this dynamic market,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Chahar is an alumnus of the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College, University of Pune, where he graduated in 2009.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas opened its Abu Dhabi office in March this year and in terms of practice areas, the firm focuses on commercial and corporate matters and arbitration, concerning Indian laws.

On Monday, the firm announced the elevation of fifteen of its lawyers to partnership across its corporate, dispute resolution and finance teams.

Dentons Link Legal, the newly-formed firm after the combination of global law firm Dentons and India-based Link Legal has roped in Nayona Roy as a partner in its technology, media and telecommunications team.

Roy will be operating out of the firm’s Mumbai office.

An alumnus of the National Law University, Delhi, Roy has more than 10 years of experience across areas such as corporate advisory, dispute resolution, contract and regulatory management.

Prior to her stint at Dentons Link Legal, Roy served as the legal head of Qyuki Digital Media and has also worked with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, HUL and with AZB & Partners.

Notably, Roy was also part of early-stage investment firm Antler’s entrepreneur-in-residence program in 2023. Post her stint with Antler, she also was the co-founder of a legaltech venture named Unsuit Legal Technologies.

