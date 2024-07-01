Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Trilegal appoint new partners

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) said on Monday that they have elevated fifteen of their lawyers to partnership across three practice areas namely corporate, dispute resolution and finance.

The law firm has undertaken new promotions in white collar crime and investigations in the dispute resolution practice, projects, energy and infrastructure, project and project finance, insolvency and restructuring, fintech, financial services and technology within the finance practice of the firm.

The newly promoted partners will operate from the firm’s New Delhi, Mumbai, GIFT City and Ahmedabad offices.

“These diverse group of young partners will strengthen our practices. This promotion reflects our firm’s growth mindset and dedication to providing quality service to our clients,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, led by Cyril Shroff, is one of India’s largest full-service law firms with more than 1,000 lawyers on its rolls. The firm was also one of the busiest law firms when it comes to mergers and acquisitions as well as private equity transaction advisory in the country in 2023.

Trilegal, also announced on Monday that it has roped in four lawyers into its fold to join the firm as equity partners, taking its partnership strength to 130.

The newly appointed partners include Aditya Bhargava, who will be part of the firm’s banking and finance practice, Vijay Parthasarathi and Vinay Sirohia, who will join the firm’s capital markets practice in Bengaluru and Murtaza Zoomkawala, who’ll be part of the firm’s Mumbai office in the capital markets team.

"We look forward to welcoming Aditya, Vijay, Vinay and Murtaza to Trilegal. Being the firm of choice for such accomplished lawyers is a testament to our culture. We hope that each of these partners contributes to the growth of our firm," said Nishant Parikh and Sridhar Gorthi, partners and members of the management committee, Trilegal.

Trilegal, unlike most Indian firms, follows an all-equity lock-step model of partnership. All those promoted, therefore, shall directly enter the equity lock-step.

A lock-step model is essentially a type of equity partnership where senior partners, who have spent more years in the business, receive a more substantial proportion of the business profits compared to new equity partners.

