Alvarez & Marsal hires former Accenture, BCG execs to strengthen India team

Bharat Garg and Sameer Amte, MDs at A&M

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has hired three senior executives from to strengthen its India team, adding to a series of appointments made over the past few months.

The company, which offers advisory services to clients in the consumer, retail, and industrial sectors, said Thursday it has appointed Bharat Garg and Sameer Amte as managing directors and Anjali Chandra as senior director.

Garg and Amte will be MDs in the business transformation services vertical. They will be tasked with expanding capabilities across key sectors by recruiting top talent and offering clients more comprehensive solutions.

Advertisement

Garg, based in Mumbai, has over 16 years of strategic consulting experience across sectors such as FMCG, direct-to-consumer brands, fashion, and retail. His earlier role as Partner at Boston Consulting Group saw him lead key transformation projects for global Fortune 200 companies, A&M said.

At A&M, Garg will focus on expanding the firm’s consumer and retail practice.

Amte, based in Pune, has over 20 years of consulting experience across the industrial, retail, and life sciences sectors. Prior to joining A&M, Amte held senior leadership roles at Accenture Strategy and Consulting. He has led multiple digital transformation projects, helping clients address challenges with respect to sales, supply chain, and cost optimisation.

Advertisement

At A&M, he will be tasked with strengthening industrial sector capabilities and leveraging digital strategies to help clients across sectors.

Chandra will join A&M’s Global Capability Center in New Delhi and will lead the firm's Private Equity Center of Excellence. As part of the digital technology services practice, she specializes in data and AI-driven business analysis. Her focus areas are data analytics and private equity commercial due diligence, A&M said.

Chandra has more than 16 years of consulting experience across sectors, especially consumer products, retail and technology. Prior to joining A&M, she spent three years with Accenture, Data & AI in India, serving most recently as Associate Director. Previously, she spent eight years with Bain Capability Center, co-leading the Private Equity Center of Excellence as a Director.

Advertisement

A&M has hired a few other senior executives, too, over the past few months. In December last year, the firm appointed former KPMG deal advisory partner Ashish Bansal its MD and co-leader of the India global transaction advisory group. In August, it appointed BCG veteran Akhilesh Sahu as MD of its industrial and consumer goods practice, based in New Delhi.

Founded in 1983, A&M is a professional services firm offering advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services. It employs over 10,000 people across six continents, and caters to corporate houses, boards, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments