Alvarez & Marsal onboards BCG veteran as managing director

Akhilesh Sahu, managing director, Alvarez & Marsal

Global management consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal has strengthened its team for industrial and consumer goods practices with the onboarding of a former Boston Consulting Group veteran.

A&M India has announced the appointment of Akhilesh Sahu as managing director. He will be based out of New Delhi.

Prior to joining A&M, Sahu was partner at the Boston Consulting Group, in the industrial goods, as well as marketing, sales and pricing practices.

Sahu has over 16 years of experience in strategic consulting has spearheaded large-scale business transformations. He has worked with both mid-sized entities and major conglomerates on strategies for new business, product innovation, go-to-market acceleration, and front-end digital transformation.

Sahu is experienced with clients across sectors such as commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, cement, consumer electricals, consumer durables, and small domestic appliances.

“Akhilesh’s addition enhances our industrial and consumer goods expertise. Akhilesh’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our sectoral expertise and driving change that generates growth,” said Himanshu Bajaj, MD and co-country leader at A&M.

A&M had, last December, appointed Ashish Bansal as managing director and co-leader of its India global transaction advisory group (TAG) practice. The move was part of A&M's expansion plans for Asia, alongside senior leader hires in Australia and China.

The global professional services firm is known to have advised Lehman Brothers during its bankruptcy and helped HealthSouth out of a $2.7-billion accounting scandal.

