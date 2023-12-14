Alvarez & Marsal onboards former KPMG exec for India deals

US-based business management consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed a former KPMG deal advisory partner to oversee their transaction advisory practice in India. The global professional services firm, which advised the Lehman Brothers during their bankruptcy and helped HealthSouth out of a $2.7 billion accounting scandal, appointed Ashish Bansal ......