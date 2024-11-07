Truecaller names insider Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO
Truecaller names insider Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO

By Reuters

  • 07 Nov 2024
Rishit Jhunjhunwala | Credit: Truecaller

Swedish software company Truecaller said on Wednesday it has appointed Rishit Jhunjhunwala, the current chief of products as its new chief executive.

Jhunjhunwala, who has worked for Truecaller since 2015, is also the managing director of the company's India division. He will take over his new role on Jan. 9, after incumbent Alan Mamedi steps down.

Co-founders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam said in a letter that they have decided to give up their operational duties at Truecaller from June 30, 2025.

Mamedi and Zarringhalam will focus on Truecallers's long-term strategy as board members and advisors, allowing the leadership team to take full ownership and drive the company's continued growth, the letter said.

Separately, the company said its quarterly net sales jumped 15% to 457 million Swedish crowns ($42.21 million) from the year-ago period.

Truecaller

