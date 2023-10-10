IIFL Fintech Fund reaps dream returns from maiden exit

Mehekka Oberoi, Fund Manager, IIFL Fintech Fund

IIFL Fintech Fund, the early-stage fintech investment vehicle of the diversified financial services group IIFL, has marked its maiden exit by selling its entire stake in fraud detection platform TrustCheckr to global communication and spam detection platform Truecaller.

The fintech-focussed fund, which has an investment corpus of Rs 210 crore ($25.2 million), said it scored an 80% return on its investment with its exit in just 18 months of investing in TrustCheckr.

The fund didn’t disclose other financial details of the transaction.

TrustCheckr, operated by Unoideo Technology Pvt. Ltd, said in March last year that it raised $1 million (Rs 7 crore) from the fund.

A person familiar with the matter separately told VCCircle the fund had invested less than $1 million and churned out about $1.8 million, or almost Rs 15 crore at current exchange rates.

Typically, venture capital firms chase an IRR of over 18-20% in rupee terms at the fund level in India, indicating IIFL Fintech Fund has clocked a significantly high return from this bet.

“Attaining an 80% IRR and ensuring early liquidity to our investors (in less than 18 months) underscores our commitment to ensuring our investors make maximum returns,” said Mehekka Oberoi, fund manager, IIFL Fintech Fund.

IIFL Fintech Fund was established in August 2021. It is sponsored by two IIFL group companies - IIFL Finance and IIFL Securities. In the past two years, it has made 13 investments including Trendlyne, Leegality, FinBox, DataSutram, Multipl, Finarkein, TrustCheckr, Finvu, Insurance Samadhan and EasyRewardz.

The fund, which was earlier looking to raise a corpus of Rs 300 crore but later trimmed it to Rs 210 crore, works with founders that leverage emerging technologies to build fintech companies.

Meanwhile, TrustCheckr, which was founded by Shivraj Harsh and Adhip Ramesh, operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company helps businesses verify customer information and detect the risk of fraud based on phone numbers and digital signals. The platform is used mainly by banks, non-banking financial companies and fintech companies.

