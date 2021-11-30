Photography Workflow Management platform Premagic bags Rs 2 cr in Pre-seed funding

Photography Workflow Management platform Premagic has secured Rs 2 crore in a pre-Seed funding round from 300 ventures and angel investors, including Sujayath Ali, Co-founder of ShopUp & Voonik, Sony Joy, Vice President Truecaller & Serial Entrepreneur, Mohammed Hisamuddin, Co-founder & CEO, Entri.app and Sharique Samsudheen, Founder & CEO of Marketfeed, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, Premagic received a scale-up grant of Rs 12 lakh from the Kerala Startup mission.

Premagic was founded in 2018 by Anup Mohan, Anenth Vishnu, and Mevin Chirayath as a business-to-business(B2B) software-as-a service (SAAS) product targeting event photography.

Earlier, Mohan was a part of the growth team at Voonik, worked as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Styl, and as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Lookup, the statement said.

"We are building Premagic with a vision to support photographers and enhance their businesses. Through our product offerings, we aim to create a platform for photographers that equip them with an indispensable set of tools," said Mohan.

Premagic helps photographers streamline their workflow, and improve the efficacy of client interactions by making curation digital. The platform also enables photographers to broadcast their brand to a large audience.

According to the statement, Premagic has witnessed significant growth, with thousands of photographers using the platform from India and other geographies like New Zealand and France.

"Premagic is solving an age-old problem in a sector that is yet to see true innovations that today's cloud and smartphone technologies make possible. While adding curation, convenience and delight to the wedding photography experience are the core offerings, PreMagic is also building tools that will greatly enhance digital engagement between the hosts and their guests before, during & after the event" said Sony Joy, Head of Truecaller Enterprise.

The company has recently launched its services in the U.A.E and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The company has powered photography assignments worth over Rs 150 crore since its inception.