Repello AI, Iom Bioworks, PlutoPe get funding; PedalStart makes soft commitments in 6 firms

AI security startup Repello AI, healthtech company Iom Bioworks, and fintech firm PlutoPe have secured early-stage funding in separate rounds from a mix of venture capital firms and angel investors, the companies said on Thursday. Meanwhile, startup accelerator PedalStart concluded its multi-city event series, making soft funding commitments for six startups.

Repello AI

The startup provides cybersecurity solutions to secure AI systems, using red teaming–simulated cyperattacks–to uncover vulnerabilities. Its products, ARTEMIS and Repello Guard, test generative AI systems by simulating real-world threats, providing actionable next steps for risk mitigation.

Repello will use the funding to accelerate product development, expand its red teaming and threat intelligence capabilities, scale its go-to-market efforts, and build strategic partnerships and integrations.

Founded in 2024 by Aryaman Behera and Naman Mishra, the firm is based in San Francisco and Bengaluru.

Iom Bioworks has raised Rs 4 crore ($0.4 million) in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) to advance its work in gut health solutions.

The funding will support marketing initiatives, intellectual property development, infrastructure expansion, and the growth of its scientific and commercial teams, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, Iom Bioworks provides personalized healthcare solutions by identifying key bacteria in the gut and modulating them. The platform combines large-scale knowledge graphed through AI and advanced modelling techniques to provide personalized food and prebiotic plans for users.

Fintech startup PlutoPe has secured $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Indian investor Manit Gupta.

The capital will help the company expand its global user base, deepen its presence in emerging markets, and accelerate the rollout of crypto financial tools.

PlutoPe said it will use the capital to scale its marketing efforts, scale user acquisition through global crypto communities and influencers, and form partnerships with stablecoin issuers, blockchain networks, and banking institutions. It is also expanding its engineering and marketing teams to support growth.

Founded in 2022 by Kumar Chetan Tyagi, PlutoPe is a crypto neo-bank that gives users control over their digital assets, offering a secure wallet, multi-chain token swaps, real-time remittances, and a globally accepted debit card.

PedalStart

Startup accelerator PedalStart concluded its flagship multi-city offline event series, Founder-Investor Fusion, making soft funding commitments worth Rs 6 crore for six startups.

The series attracted over 350 participants, including more than 220 angel investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

The six startups that secured these soft commitments through live pitches were Flowwat, InsightAI, Shoegr, Bull Agritech, Iztri and Oopar Club.

