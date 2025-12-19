Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

Credit: 123RF.com

StockGro, an investment advisory and market learning platform, has raised $13 million (around Rs 117 crore) from San Francisco-based Bitkraft Ventures as part of its Series B1 round.

The development comes only a few days after StockGro said earlier this month it has secured Rs 150 crore ($16.7 million) in its Series B round led by ace investor Mukul Agrawal, with participation from Param Capital.

StockGro said in a statement it will use the capital for geographic expansion, strengthening its advisory and research stack, and deepening its presence across multiple asset classes—with a sharp focus on India’s rapidly growing base of first-time and serious retail investors.

Advertisement

Ajay Lakhotia, founder and chief executive of StockGro, said, “With this Series B round led by Bitkraft, we’re doubling down on India—bringing SEBI-registered experts, institutional-grade research, and AI-powered tools into a single experience that helps investors across Bharat make better, more confident decisions in the markets.”

StockGro is a platform that connects users with SEBI-registered experts to explore advanced investment strategies. The platform claims to serve over 35 million users in India and to have partnerships with more than 1,500 educational institutions globally.

StockGro said it will continue to invest in AI-powered research tools, including its virtual research assistant, and expand its collaborations with educational institutions and capital-markets ecosystem partners.

Advertisement

The funding comes amid a surge in Indian capital markets participation.

Carlos G. Pereira, General Partner at Bitkraft Ventures and an investor in StockGro since 2021, said, “India is one of the most dynamic investing markets in the world right now, with a young, digital-first population that is reshaping how financial products are discovered and used."

He added that StockGro sits at the intersection of advisory, community and technology.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments