Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn
Credit: 123RF.com

StockGro, an investment advisory and market learning platform, has raised $13 million (around Rs 117 crore) from San Francisco-based Bitkraft Ventures as part of its Series B1 round. 

The development comes only a few days after StockGro said earlier this month it has secured Rs 150 crore ($16.7 million) in its Series B round led by ace investor Mukul Agrawal, with participation from Param Capital.

StockGro said in a statement it will use the capital for geographic expansion, strengthening its advisory and research stack, and deepening its presence across multiple asset classes—with a sharp focus on India’s rapidly growing base of first-time and serious retail investors.

Advertisement

Ajay Lakhotia, founder and chief executive of StockGro, said, “With this Series B round led by Bitkraft, we’re doubling down on India—bringing SEBI-registered experts, institutional-grade research, and AI-powered tools into a single experience that helps investors across Bharat make better, more confident decisions in the markets.”

StockGro is a platform that connects users with SEBI-registered experts to explore advanced investment strategies. The platform claims to serve over 35 million users in India and to have partnerships with more than 1,500 educational institutions globally. 

StockGro said it will continue to invest in AI-powered research tools, including its virtual research assistant, and expand its collaborations with educational institutions and capital-markets ecosystem partners.

Advertisement

The funding comes amid a surge in Indian capital markets participation.

Carlos G. Pereira, General Partner at Bitkraft Ventures and an investor in StockGro since 2021, said, “India is one of the most dynamic investing markets in the world right now, with a young, digital-first population that is reshaping how financial products are discovered and used."

He added that StockGro sits at the intersection of advisory, community and technology. 

Advertisement
StockGroMukul Agrawal

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

TMT

Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

Premium
CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

TMT

CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

TMT

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

Pro
Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Consumer

Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Deeptech VC firm Speciale Invest eyes 7x larger corpus for second growth fund

TMT

Deeptech VC firm Speciale Invest eyes 7x larger corpus for second growth fund

Pro
Apollo Global logs an India exit; did it make any money?

TMT

Apollo Global logs an India exit; did it make any money?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW