H2LooP, Xccelera raise early-stage funding
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H2LooP, Xccelera raise early-stage funding

By Malvika Maloo

  • 07 Apr 2026
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H2LooP, Xccelera raise early-stage funding
The founders of H2LooP

H2LooP (Hardware & Human in the LooP), a platform focussed on accelerating system software development for hardware, and Xccelera, an agentic AI firm, have secured early-stage funding. 

H2LooP has pocketed $2 million (Rs 18.6 crore) in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest and 3one4 Capital.

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The company will use the capital to strengthen its core AI-native platform, drive large-scale enterprise deployments, and expand into high-complexity sectors such as data centers, UAVs, and robotics, where system reliability, real-time performance, and data control are critical.

Founded by Sairanjan Mishra and Pulkit Agrawal, H2LooP is building AI-native tools to speed up system software development for hardware, addressing the gap between advancements in chips and intelligent systems and comparatively slower progress in software layers. 

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Xccelera has secured Rs 1.2 crore ($0.1 million) from a group of founders, including Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Asad Khan of TestMu AI, and Amiya Pathak of Zipdial. 

The company develops reusable core AI agents, multi-agent outcome-driven systems, and autonomous workflows, enabling continuous execution, measurable RoI, and scalable reuse.

It will use the new capital to build a “services-as-software” platform powered by agentic AI, designed to automate enterprise workflows that have traditionally relied on large IT services teams.

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H2LooPHardware & Human in the LooPXcceleraSpeciale Invest3one4 Capitalstartups

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