Panthera invests in AI security startup Innefu Labs
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Panthera invests in AI security startup Innefu Labs

By Aman Rawat

  • 05 Jun 2026
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Panthera invests in AI security startup Innefu Labs
Shilpa Kulkarni, founder and managing partner, Panthera Growth Partners

Singapore-based growth equity firm Panthera Growth Partners has invested $30 million (around Rs 286 crore) in Delhi-based artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity company Innefu Labs through a mix of primary and secondary transactions. 

The investment, made from Panthera’s second fund, will support Innefu’s international expansion, research and development initiatives, and efforts to build sovereign AI infrastructure. The company also plans to invest in agentic AI, robotics and domain-specific language models for security-focussed applications.

Founded in 2010 by Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, Innefu develops AI and cybersecurity platforms for defence, intelligence, law enforcement and enterprise customers. The company says its products are deployed across more than 100 installations in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

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Innefu said it has built platforms such as India's first National Terrorism Data Fusion Centre, intelligence fusion centres, revenue intelligence platforms and predictive policing systems.

“When we started Innefu, our vision was clear: India should never have to depend on external technologies to secure its people, its institutions, or its digital future,” co-founder and chief executive officer Tarun Wig said.

Shilpa Kulkarni, founder and managing partner at Panthera Growth Partners, said, “Innefu has built native, AI-powered software that solves critical challenges in national defence and enterprise security infrastructure. Our investment decision is based on their proprietary technology, deep domain expertise, and a proven track record in high-stakes, mission-critical environments.”

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Panthera Growth Partners invests in technology-enabled businesses across India and Southeast Asia. Its portfolio includes skincare brand FoxTale, B2B commerce platform OfBusiness, lingerie retailer Zivame, travel technology company Travelstack, electric bicycle maker EMotorad and workplace design startup Flipspaces.

Panthera Growth PartnersInnefu LabsFoxtaleOfBusinessZivameTravelstackEMotoradFlipspaces

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