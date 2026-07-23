CARPL.ai, Wiffy, Farm Watt Innovations, others bag early-stage funding

Wiffy’s co-founders Deepanshu Goel and Vikram Sharma

Radiology AI startup CARPL.ai, customer experience platform Wiffy, bioenergy firm Farm Watt Innovations, medtech startup Bioscan Research, AI-insurtech company NeuralKart, and edtech platform Upkraft have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

CARPL.ai, a California-headquartered radiology AI platform, has closed its Series A round, securing $10 million (Rs 96.6 crore), led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group.

Advertisement

Domestic venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners and a few other investors also participated in the round.

The company will use the capital for product innovation, expanding its global partner ecosystem, and commercial growth across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other emerging markets.

Founded in 2021, the company operates a radiology AI marketplace and platform offering over 300 applications from more than 100 AI partners. It enables radiologists and researchers to build, test, deploy and monitor radiology AI solutions within clinical workflows.

Advertisement

Wiffy, which helps brands manage post-purchase consumer experiences, has raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by Earth Fund.

Japan's Persol Holdings and existing investor Capria Ventures also participated in the round.

Advertisement

Wiffy provides a platform for post-sales installation and services for home improvement and consumer durables brands. It has served over one million homes across more than 100 cities.

The firm said it will use the capital to improve its technology platform, strengthen AI-powered workforce management, deepen enterprise partnerships and accelerate category expansion.

Advertisement

Farm Watt Innovations has secured Rs 32.5 crore ($3.3 million) in a funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund and Zerodha-backed investment platform Rainmatter.

The company will use the capital to strengthen its supply chain, increase the number of biomass collection networks, construct additional aggregation hubs, invest in machinery, and grow its workforce.

Founded in 2023 by Kumar Neelendu, the company is a climate-focussed agribusiness and bioenergy enabler that works at the intersection of agri-waste management, rural livelihoods and renewable energy supply chains by aggregating, processing, and supplying agricultural biomass for downstream bioenergy applications.

Advertisement

Medtech startup Bioscan Research has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds will be used for market expansion, securing additional regulatory approvals, product upgrades, and creating new IP.

Founded in 2017 by Anupam Lavania and Shilpa Malik, the company develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for early disease detection. It aims to improve outcomes for traumatic brain injury patients through objective, machine learning-based assessments that enable early detection.

NeuralKart, an AI-insurtech company, has raised Rs 2.35 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Manoj Raju, Srigopal Gopisetty, Shreyas R Halageri and Vidvath Kamireddy, the company automates enterprise workflows for insurance and industrial safety through its AI-powered platforms, InsureMind and FieldSense.

The company said it will use the capital for product development, AI/ML engineering across both platforms, customer acquisition, go-to-market expansion, and working capital to scale operations.

Upkraft, an AI-powered extracurricular learning platform, has raised Rs 1.6 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart.

The round also saw participation from angel investors, entrepreneurs, operators, and other early-stage ecosystem participants.

Founded by Tejasvi Singh Kushwah, Varun Mangal and Kritika Varandani, the company offers expert-led, structured extracurricular learning at homes, residential societies, and schools.

It will use the capital to accelerate AI product development, including personalised learning, practise analytics, and tutor productivity tools, while improving operations, enhancing customer experience, and expanding across Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Share article on Leave Your Comments