Zomato, Blinkit parent Eternal misses quarterly profit estimates as competition bites

The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Food and grocery delivery firm Eternal reported a nearly four-fold rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, but missed analyst estimates as intense competition and continued investment in quick-commerce business Blinkit weighed on profitability.

The Gurugram-based company, which also operates food-delivery platform Zomato, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 920 million ($9.53 million) for the quarter ended June 30, below analysts' estimate of 2.58 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Net profit was Rs 250 million a year earlier.

Advertisement

Shares of Eternal turned volatile after the results, falling as much as 3.82%, before reversing course to close about 1% higher.

Eternal's results come as investors assess whether India's quick-commerce boom can continue delivering rapid growth while becoming more profitable, amid aggressive expansion by rivals including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now.

The company said competitive intensity remained high but had become more predictable, adding that it continued to focus on expanding its assortment, geographic footprint and supply-chain infrastructure rather than competing primarily on price.

Advertisement

Analysts had expected Eternal's food-delivery business to benefit from healthy order demand, higher advertising and platform-fee monetisation and operating leverage, while Blinkit was expected to sustain strong growth through higher order volumes and continued expansion of its dark-store network despite intense competition.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose more than 2.5 times to Rs 202.11 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of Rs 204.39 billion, according to LSEG data.

Food-delivery net order value rose 20% during the quarter, while Blinkit's net order value increased 86%. Blinkit added 200 net new stores, taking its network to 2,443 stores.

Advertisement

"Input costs across select raw materials are beginning to witness some inflationary pressure but that has not impacted production volumes or supply from brands so far," Eternal said.

Share article on Leave Your Comments