Kedaara-backed Neurealm acquires healthcare tech services firm Veersa

Credit: Thinkstock

Kedaara Capital-backed technology services platform Neurealm has acquired healthcare-focussed technology services company Veersa Technologies to strengthen its artificial intelligence and modernization capabilities for healthcare enterprises.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Neurealm's healthcare practice by combining Veersa's domain expertise and AI-enabled delivery capabilities with NeuGAIN, Neurealm's proprietary AI platform.

Advertisement

“Healthcare is at a defining moment in its transformation journey, and agentic AI is at the centre of it. Veersa's AI-enabled delivery approach, along with NeuGAIN, amplifies our ability to enhance the enterprise value for our clients,” said Harmeet Chauhan, chief executive officer of Neurealm.

Founded in 2020, Veersa is a US-headquartered technology value creation partner focussed on private equity-backed healthcare companies. It helps healthcare businesses modernize technology infrastructure, eliminate technical debt and convert data into business outcomes through digital engineering and data services.

The company serves healthcare software vendors and pharma-services firms across payer, provider, commercialization and specialty distribution segments. Its consulting-led delivery model is supported by proprietary AI accelerators and reusable healthcare-focussed use cases.

Advertisement

“Joining Neurealm allows us to expand the value we bring to our customers by combining our engineering and delivery strengths with Neurealm's capabilities in AI-powered RunOps and business modernization,” said Amit Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder of Veersa.

The deal comes as technology services firms increasingly pursue sector-focussed acquisitions to strengthen AI capabilities and deepen expertise in high-growth verticals such as healthcare.

Neurealm was formed after Kedaara Capital combined GS Lab and GAVS Technologies, two technology services companies in which it acquired majority stakes in 2021. The platform focuses on engineering, modernization and operations services delivered through an AI-first approach.

Advertisement

The company serves more than 250 enterprise customers across the healthcare, technology and semiconductor sectors and operates in the US, Europe, and India. Following the acquisition, Neurealm will have delivery teams across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Noida, Pune and Vadodara.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Veersa on the transaction.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments