Kaapi Machines, RoadGrid, Un:Bloc raise early-stage funding

Abhinav Mathur, MD and CEO, Kaapi Machines

Coffee equipment provider Kaapi Machines, EV charging solutions startup RoadGrid, and healthtech startup Un:Bloc have secured fresh funding.

Kaapi Machines, a coffee equipment and services provider, has raised Rs 50 crore (around $5.25 million) in a strategic equity investment from Sedna Horeca, a private equity (PE)-backed business-to-business B2B hospitality solutions company.

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The company said that the investment supports its expansion through broadening its product portfolio, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, upgrading its technology stack, and expanding its warehousing and after-sales service infrastructure.

Kaapi Machines also plans to enter select adjacent product categories by leveraging Sedna's capabilities.

Founded in 2007, Kaapi Machines is led by managing director and CEO Abhinav Mathur and director Nils Erichsen.

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The company supplies coffee equipment and services to café chains, quick service restaurant brands, specialty coffee roasters, hotels, retailers, corporates and coffee vending businesses across India. It expects to cross Rs 150 crore in revenue in the current financial year.

As part of the transaction, Kaapi Machines has also entered into a strategic partnership with Sedna Horeca to strengthen Kaapi Machines' presence in India's food service ecosystem.

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RoadGrid India Pvt. Ltd. has secured Rs 13 crore (around $1.4 million) in financial assistance from the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for a Rs 27.5 crore project to establish a manufacturing and assembly facility for its patented universal EV charger.

The facility, expected to begin commercial production in March 2027, is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2,000 chargers and to create more than 100 direct jobs.

Founded in 2020, RoadGrid develops EV charging hardware, software platforms and energy management solutions. Earlier this year, the company raised Rs 12 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts.

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It currently operates over 100 EV chargers across more than 200 charging points and has partnered with companies including VinFast, HPCL and IOCL. The company said the new facility is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 100 crore at an initial production level of 1,000 chargers.

Un:Bloc, a healthtech startup founded by Healthians founder Deepak Sahni, has secured an investment from Yuvraj Singh, who is backing the company through his investment platform and joining it as a founder.

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The investment amount and valuation were not disclosed.

Singh had previously invested in Healthians through YouWeCan Ventures when the at-home diagnostics market was still nascent. He said Un:Bloc aims to "rewrite the operating system of health" and rethink how healthcare is delivered in India.

Un:Bloc is operating in stealth mode without revealing details of its business model and products.

It marks Sahni's second venture after Healthians, the at-home diagnostics platform that offers access to preventive healthcare through doorstep testing.

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