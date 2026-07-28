House of Student nets seed funding; Ivycap-backed Snitch buys Berrylush

Berrylush co-founder Anusha Chandrashekar (second from left) and SNITCH founder Siddharth Dungarwal with other executives

Student housing marketplace House of Student and deeptech startup Yaanendriya have raised early-stage funding while men’s fashion brand Snitch Apparels Pvt Ltd has acquired women's fashion brand Berrylush, the companies said Tuesday.

House of Student, which operates a student housing marketplace, has secured $2 million (about Rs 19 crore) in seed funding through a combination of equity and debt capital.

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The round is led by Saltwater Sutra, a boutique investment banking group with operations in New York and Mumbai. The round also saw participation from Nirmitsu Inspirational Ventures, Saltwater Venture Sparks co-founder Gautam Verlekar and other industry executives. Existing investors from Unilodgers also invested in the round.

The startup plans to accelerate product innovation, grow its AI capabilities, and expand globally, it said in a statement.

House of Student was founded by Vaibhav Verma, who previously built the student housing marketplace Unilodgers. Headquartered in San Francisco, with operating teams across India, the UK, and the Middle East, House of Student operates a student housing marketplace with over 2.5 million verified student rooms across more than 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UAE, Singapore, and 18 European countries.

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Deep-tech company Yaanendriya has raised Rs 15 crore (around $1.6 million) from Mumbai-based VC fund Piper Serica.

The Bengaluru-based startup builds sensor, navigation and control technologies for mobile robots, autonomous systems and critical applications.

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The new capital will be used to strengthen R&D, accelerate product development and expand its high-precision navigation systems.

Fashion and lifestyle brand Snitch has fully acquired Berrylush, marking its entry into the women's fashion category. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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Founded by Anusha Chandrashekar, Berrylush will continue to operate under its existing brand identity and leverage Snitch's expertise across product innovation, technology, supply chain, marketing and omnichannel retail.

Snitch, led by founder and CEO Siddharth Dungarwal, said in a statement the acquisition reinforces its ambition of building a portfolio of fashion brands catering to evolving consumer lifestyles while strengthening its position.

Snitch was started in 2020. Last year, it raised $40 million (about Rs 341 crore then) in a Series B round led by venture capital firm Ivycap Ventures.

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