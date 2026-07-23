Wipro Consumer Care to acquire TTK HealthCare’s Eva, Good Home brands
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Wipro Consumer Care to acquire TTK HealthCare’s Eva, Good Home brands

By Prithvi Durai

  • 23 Jul 2026
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Wipro Consumer Care to acquire TTK HealthCare’s Eva, Good Home brands
Credit: 123RF.com

Fast-moving consumer goods company Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises, has agreed to acquire the Good Home and Eva brands from TTK Healthcare Ltd for Rs 256 crore (around $26 million), strengthening its presence in the home care and personal care segments.

The deal marks the company’s 17th acquisition and comes days after Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI), also part of Wipro Enterprises, announced plans to acquire Philippines-based S Brands Consumer Care Inc, underscoring the group’s continued acquisition-led expansion strategy. 

Eva, launched in 1998, is a teen grooming and deodorant brand, while Good Home, introduced in 2007, offers a range of household cleaning and hygiene products under TTK Healthcare’s consumer products division. Together, the two brands generated Rs 148 crore in revenue in FY26, the company’s statement said. 

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"The addition of Good Home and Eva is a strategic step in strengthening our presence in the home care and personal care categories,” Neeraj Khatri, chief executive of Wipro Consumer Care, said. “Both brands enjoy strong consumer trust and distinct market positions, making them a natural fit for our portfolio. Together, they enhance our ability to serve consumers across everyday needs while supporting our long-term growth ambitions."

The two brands will continue to operate under their existing identities while leveraging Wipro Consumer Care's distribution network and market presence, the statement added. 

"We believe Wipro Consumer Care is well positioned to take these brands to the next stage of growth, supported by its strong FMCG capabilities and proven track record of nurturing acquired brands," said TT Raghunathan, executive chairman of TTK Healthcare.

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Wipro Consumer Care described the acquisition as another step in its strategy to build a diversified FMCG portfolio with trusted brands, deeper category presence, innovation and sustainable growth.

Wipro Consumer Care & LightingGood HomeEvaTTK Healthcare LtdWipro Enterprises

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