Coca-Cola appoints investment bankers for India bottling unit's IPO
VCCircleVCCircle
LoginSubscribe
INDMEA
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Coca-Cola appoints investment bankers for India bottling unit's IPO

Coca-Cola appoints investment bankers for India bottling unit's IPO

By Reuters

  • 21 Jul 2026
  • Listen to Story
Coca-Cola appoints investment bankers for India bottling unit's IPO
Credit: Reuters

Coca-Cola has appointed JPMorgan and Citi as bankers for a planned 2027 initial public offering of one of its majority-owned bottling partners in India, a critical growth market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The beverage giant said in June it was preparing a 2027 listing of its Indian bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, and exploring the sale of part of its stake, joining a broader push by global companies such as Pernod Ricard and Carlsberg to tap India's equity markets.

Bankers pitched to Coca-Cola for the mandate earlier this month in London, the two sources said, following which JPMorgan and Citi were appointed. One of the sources said Kotak and Morgan Stanley were also appointed as bankers on the IPO.

Advertisement

The banks and Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The sources declined to be named as the matter is confidential.

The IPO adds to a string of multinational companies turning to Indian equity markets to monetise their investments, rather than raise fresh capital. South Korea's Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics have both pursued stake sales via Indian IPOs, attracted by relatively richer market valuations than in their domestic market.

Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, one of many Coca-Cola bottlers in India. Established in 1997, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings operates 14 bottling plants across 10 states in India, and recorded revenue of 127.35 billion Indian rupees ($1.32 billion) and a $36 million net profit in 2023, according to latest available data from company information platform Toefler.

Advertisement

The IPO valuation and what percentage stake will be sold is not yet clear.

Coca-ColaIPOHindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quick commerce player Plazza, beauty brand Lngvty bag early-stage funding

Consumer

Quick commerce player Plazza, beauty brand Lngvty bag early-stage funding

Premium
Ice cream maker Rollick looks to scoop up maiden funding, taps banker

Consumer

Ice cream maker Rollick looks to scoop up maiden funding, taps banker

Premium
VC-backed Nat Habit in advanced talks with new investors for fresh funding

Consumer

VC-backed Nat Habit in advanced talks with new investors for fresh funding

Reo.Dev, Naturis Cosmetics, SwitchOn, others pocket early-stage cheques

Consumer

Reo.Dev, Naturis Cosmetics, SwitchOn, others pocket early-stage cheques

Cornerstone Ventures leads Groyyo's first tranche of Series B funding

Consumer

Cornerstone Ventures leads Groyyo's first tranche of Series B funding

Stakeboat Capital leads Series B funding in Quick Clean

Consumer

Stakeboat Capital leads Series B funding in Quick Clean

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW