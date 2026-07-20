Quick commerce player Plazza, beauty brand Lngvty bag early-stage funding

Team behind Plazza

Plazza, a quick commerce platform for medicine delivery, has raised a $15 million (around Rs 145 crore) Series A funding round co-led by Accel, Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.

Existing investors All In Capital and Better Capital also participated in the round.

The round comes about nine months after it raised $1.4 million in a round, led by All In Capital. The round also witnessed participation from Better Capital, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Vivekananda Hallekere, the Singhania family office, and the promoters of JK Tyre.

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The company, founded in 2024 by Aman Priyadarshi, is a pharmacy-first quick commerce platform for urban India. The startup offers rapid 15–30 minute delivery with AI-powered inventory intelligence.

It will use the capital to strengthen its tech platform and AI-driven inventory and assortment intelligence, build operational capabilities, and fund its expansion into new geographies.

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Lngvty, a beauty brand focussed on skin longevity, has secured Rs 5 crore (around $520,000) in a seed funding round led by Rukam Capital, a venture capital focussed on early-stage consumer startups, with participation from individual investors.

The company will use the capital to strengthen its direct-to-consumer marketing and customer acquisition, expand its product portfolio, invest in research and innovation, and build its founding team.

The brand, founded by Nishit Ratthe, has developed a skin longevity system 5, a science-backed skincare platform designed around biological pathways that drive skin renewal, repair and resilience.

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OnMobile Global, Smytten

Mumbai-based venture debt firm VentureSoul Partners has invested in mobile gaming and digital entertainment company OnMobile Global and Smytten, a sampling and engagement platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, it said in a LinkedIn post. It didn’t disclose the amount it invested.

OnMobile, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Bengaluru, serves telecom operators and enterprise customers across multiple geographies across the globe through its innovative mobile gaming and digital engagement solutions.

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Smytten, founded by Swagat Sarangi and Siddhartha Nangia, is a consumer discovery, trial, and insights platform, connecting consumers with brands.

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