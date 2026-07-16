Stakeboat Capital leads Series B funding in Quick Clean

(From left) Quick Clean CTO Ankur Gupta, CEO Anshul Gupta and CFO Abhishek Gupta

Quick Clean Pvt Ltd, which offers laundry services to the hospitality and healthcare sectors, has raised Rs 133 crore (about $14 million) in a Series B round led by mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to accelerate expansion across India and to strengthen investments in AI-led laundry operations, automation, predictive maintenance and sustainability technologies.

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The announcement comes after VCCircle reported in March that the company was in talks to raise a Series B round led by a homegrown mid-market private equity firm, with existing investors also planning to double down on their investment.

Quick Clean was founded in 2010. It mostly works on the build, own, and operate model, wherein it upgrades existing machinery on site, deploys manpower, and handles laundry expenses.

The company mainly caters to hotels and hospitals, which typically outsource laundry services to third-party cleaners. It provides onsite laundry solutions to over 38 cities, managing over 140 on-premise laundry facilities and processing over 100,000 kilograms of linen daily.

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Some of its clients include Marriott, Taj, Hyatt, Radisson, ITC Hotels, AIIMS, Lilavati Hospital, Bombay Hospital, and several other premium hotels and healthcare providers.

The company statement referred to sustainability as “central” to its operating philosophy since inception, adding that it had saved more than 457 million litres of water and prevented over 60 million kilograms of carbon emissions, enabling its clients to improve their ESG performance with a reduction in operating costs.

Over the next five years, Quick Clean aims to expand its network to more than 500 on-premise laundry facilities across hospitality and healthcare, the statement said. It said that achieving this would create employment opportunities, deepen technology capabilities, and help customers reduce water and energy usage.

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Anshul Gupta, founder and CEO at Quick Clean, said the next five years would be the “most significant chapter” for the company. “We are committed to operating more than 500 on-premise laundry facilities while extending our model beyond India into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The opportunity ahead is substantial, and this investment provides the foundation to build a truly global company born in India,” he said.

In a previous interaction with VCCircle, Gupta had said the company was set to double its net revenue to over Rs 100 crore in FY26 and that its earnings margin before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation was likely to be around 26% in FY26 compared with 18% in FY25.

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