E3 Electric, BiofuelCircle, Anmasa, others raise early-stage funding

P Sanjeev, founder and CEO, E3 Electric.Ai

Electric mobility startup E3 Electric.Ai, healthy snacking brand Open Secret, biomass supply chain platform BiofuelCircle, fresh staples startup Anmasa, edtech startup Sortmyprep and fintech SaaS startup Hisabkitab have raised fresh funding.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup E3 Electric.Ai has raised Rs 100 (around $10.4 million) in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by BluVenture Holdings. The company said it will use the capital to accelerate product development and expand its market presence ahead of the commercial launch of its AI-powered electric scooter, E3 TRION.

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Founded by P. Sanjeev, E3 Electric.Ai develops AI-enabled, modular electric scooters designed to improve safety, reliability and ownership experience through predictive maintenance and intelligent software.

The startup said its engineering team of more than 100 people has developed over 18 patents covering modular vehicle architecture, battery systems and AI-based safety technologies.

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Healthy snacking brand Open Secret has raised over Rs 50 crore (around $5.2 million) in a funding round comprising Rs 30 crore in primary equity from Pune-based Desai Brothers Group along with institutional debt. The company said the capital will be used to expand its national footprint as it targets scaling its business from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in revenue.

Founded by Ahana Gautam, Open Secret develops better-for-you snacks positioned as healthier alternatives to traditional packaged foods. The company said the latest funding marks its transition from category validation to expansion.

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Pune-based biomass supply chain platform BiofuelCircle has raised Rs 35 crore (around $3.6 million) in a bridge funding round led by existing investor Spectrum Impact, with participation from Better Capital, Karma Capital and other existing investors.

The company said it will use the capital to strengthen working capital, expand its biomass aggregation network and support the next phase of growth ahead of a planned Series B funding round.

Founded in 2020, BiofuelCircle operates a digital marketplace connecting farmers, biomass suppliers, transporters and industrial buyers to streamline biomass sourcing through technology-enabled price discovery, logistics and quality assurance.

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The company said it has expanded its network across 10 states, covering more than 800 villages, 1.7 lakh farmers, 1,300 biomass suppliers and 400 industrial buyers.

Delhi-based fresh staples startup Anmasa has raised Rs 30 crore (around $3.1 million) in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures, existing investors and select high-net-worth individuals.

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The company said the latest funding takes its total capital raised to Rs 47 crore (about $5 million). It plans to use the capital to expand into Bengaluru and other metro and tier-I cities, while investing in new manufacturing hubs, technology infrastructure, leadership hiring and product personalisation.

Founded by Yatish Talvadia and Shailendra Upadhyay, Anmasa operates a hyperlocal fresh staples business that manufactures stone-ground flour, wood-pressed oils and freshly milled spices in neighbourhood micro-factories after receiving customer orders.

The startup said it has recorded 23-fold growth over the past year across Gurugram and Noida. According to the company, around 70% of its direct-to-consumer revenue comes from repeat customers, with most of its stores achieving positive store-level EBITDA.

BITS Pilani-backed edtech startup Sortmyprep has raised about $350,000 (around Rs 3.4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from a group of Indian and global individual investors to expand its AI-powered education platform.

The round saw participation from Boman Irani, chairman of Rustomjee Group and Rustomjee International School; boAt co-founder Sameer Mehta; OneAssist co-founder Subrat Pani; HG Insights CEO Rohini Kasturi; and London Stock Exchange Group APAC head Ranjit Pawar.

The company said the funding will be used to strengthen its AI infrastructure, expand curriculum coverage and accelerate growth in India and overseas.

Founded by Ananya, Aryaman and Naman, Sortmyprep develops AI-driven exam preparation tools for school students through its conversational virtual tutor, Sorty, and personalised learning platform.

Operating under ZKAP Edtech Service Pvt. Ltd., the startup currently serves students in more than 15 countries and has built a dataset of over one million human generated learning data points. It plans to expand beyond international curricula such as IB and IGCSE into CBSE, ICSE and other education boards.

Fintech SaaS startup Hisabkitab has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from a group of angel investors and high-net-worth individuals at a valuation of Rs 20 crore (around $2 million).

The Surat-based company said it will use the capital to strengthen its AI capabilities by developing autonomous finance agents for accounting, taxation, financial reporting and business insights, while also expanding customer acquisition, scaling up its chartered accountant partner programme, and hiring across product and business functions.

Founded by chartered accountants Shrigopal Malani and Abhinav Sharma, Hisabkitab offers an AI-powered, cloud-native accounting platform for small and medium enterprises that combines billing, bookkeeping, compliance and financial reporting into a single platform.

The startup said it has attracted more than 30,000 sign-ups and over 2,700 paying customers since launching its platform in January 2025. It also reported monthly revenue growth from Rs 4.18 lakh in May 2025 to Rs 25.01 lakh in June 2026 and has expanded its presence across India, the UAE and Bhutan.

Bengaluru-based maternal and baby care startup Promom has raised Rs 30 crore (around $3.12 million) in a funding round from Fireside Ventures.

The company said it plans to use the capital to expand its product portfolio across the maternal and baby care segment, accelerate product innovation, and broaden its reach across India.

Founded in 2023 by Anavi Kalia, Manas Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, Promom develops products focused on addressing feeding challenges and maternal care for new mothers.

Promom plans to expand beyond feeding products into the broader maternal and baby care market, offering products developed in collaboration with mothers, doctors and lactation consultants.

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