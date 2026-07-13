Prosus-backed BlueStone to double workforce, expand beyond malls
VCCircleVCCircle
LoginSubscribe
INDMEA
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Prosus-backed BlueStone to double workforce, expand beyond malls

Prosus-backed BlueStone to double workforce, expand beyond malls

By Reuters

  • 13 Jul 2026
  • Listen to Story
Prosus-backed BlueStone to double workforce, expand beyond malls
A customer holds a gold chain at a jewellery store in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Jewellery chain BlueStone plans to more than double its store network and nearly double its retail workforce by fiscal 2030, with most new outlets set to open on India's high streets as premium mall space remains limited, its CEO said.

India has about 110 million square feet of Grade A mall stock, compared with more than 400 million in China and over 700 million in the United States, data from property consultancy Anarock showed, underscoring the shortage that is pushing retailers towards high streets.

"We are fairly saturated," BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha told Reuters, adding that the company was already present in about 90% of India's "quality malls" and three-fourths of future stores would be on high streets.

Advertisement

The Prosus-backed jewellery retailer, which sells products including rings, earrings, necklaces and bangles, aims to raise its store count to 705 from 340 and increase revenue to 120 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) by fiscal 2030 from 23.42 billion rupees in fiscal 2026. It also plans to expand its retail workforce to 4,000 from about 2,100.

Kushwaha said there were not enough malls in India, while citing Tata Group's Tanishq, which has more than 500 stores, as evidence jewellers could expand on high streets, unlike fashion and luxury brands that rely on mall footfall.

Brands, including WestBridge Capital-backed Wooden Street and Asics, have also pointed to a shortage of premium retail space, particularly in major cities where mall supply has lagged demand.

Advertisement

BlueStone, like peers Kalyan Jewellers and Titan, is pressing ahead with its expansion despite volatile gold prices, which have made some smaller jewellers more cautious about opening stores.

"I hope it stays range-bound, doesn't go up, doesn't go down much," Kushwaha said. "That's the best environment to do business."

Advertisement
BluestoneProsus

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aukera, Sumosave, ThumpN bag early-stage cheques

Consumer

Aukera, Sumosave, ThumpN bag early-stage cheques

Premium
VC-backed Dil Foods bets on new brands, wider footprint to fuel growth

Consumer

VC-backed Dil Foods bets on new brands, wider footprint to fuel growth

Premium
Healthy food brand Khetika's FY26 revenue jumps, brand sales nearly double

Consumer

Healthy food brand Khetika's FY26 revenue jumps, brand sales nearly double

Pro
Temasek, Accel-backed Cult.fit takes valuation hit ahead of IPO. Can it rebound?

Consumer

Temasek, Accel-backed Cult.fit takes valuation hit ahead of IPO. Can it rebound?

Mowito, Econovus Packaging, Hydron snag funding

Consumer

Mowito, Econovus Packaging, Hydron snag funding

Premium
100Unicorns earns windfall gains in exit from nutrition brand

Consumer

100Unicorns earns windfall gains in exit from nutrition brand

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW