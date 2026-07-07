Mowito, Econovus Packaging, Hydron snag funding

Ramesh Prasad, founder and managing director, and Dipali Prasad, co-founder, Econovus Packaging Pvt Ltd

Industrial AI startup Mowito, packaging company Econovus Packaging, water-tech startup Hydron, and footwear brand Fizzy Goblet secured funding in early-stage rounds on Tuesday.

Pune-based engineered sustainable packaging company Econovus Packaging has raised Rs 40 crore (around $4.2 million) in pre-Series A funding led by Zerodha's Rainmatter, with participation from Rockstud Capital.

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This marks the company's first institutional round. The company was bootstrapped and has remained profitable since its founding in January, 2019, the company said.

Econovus provides custom-made, end-to-end, packaging and design solutions. Its portfolio spans lithium-ion battery packaging, heavy-duty export packaging, returnable and expendable packaging, and automotive packaging.

The company plans to use the funding to deepen its penetration into critical, high growth sectors, extending its sustainable packaging platform across automotive, lithium-ion battery, solar infrastructure, steel, defense and broader industrial supply chains.

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Mowito, an AI startup building foundation models for industrial robot arms, has raised $3 million (around Rs 29 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Version One Ventures, with participation from All In Capital, Unisol, iSeed and individual investors.

The startup plans to use the funding to accelerate Mowito's expansion into the US, strengthen its engineering and go-to-market teams, and scale up deployments across automotive and electronics manufacturers.

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Mowito, founded in 2024 by Puru Rastogi and Adityanag Nagesh, is building physical AI models that allow robots to learn directly from task demonstrations, eliminating the need for traditional programming. It develops AI models that run on standard industrial robot arms.

Hydron has secured Rs 20 crore (around $2.1 million) in growth capital from a group of undisclosed investors and industry executives. The company, which offers alkaline ionised water technology, said it used the proceeds from this investment to acquire 369 Zoss Water Technologies and that it has onboarded its promoter Puneet Swaroop.

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The startup will use the capital for product development, scaling manufacturing up capabilities, accelerating scientific and clinical research, and building AI-enabled customer and product platforms.

Hydron Alkaline Aqua offers the technology solutions for homes, workplaces, institutions, industrial applications and public infrastructure.

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Footwear and accessories brand Fizzy Goblet secured an investment from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, though the transaction terms remain undisclosed.

Fizzy Goblet is scaling up its offline and online presence across India, a company statement said. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has served as the company's brand ambassador since April 2022, will now act as a strategic partner, the statement added.

Founded over 12 years ago by Laksheeta Govil, Fizzy Goblet is currently tracking a revenue run-rate of roughly Rs 60 crore and is targeting over Rs 100 crore in the next year, the company said. It has expanded its range to include women’s workwear, loafers, heels, sneakers, comfort sliders, holiday styles, bags, and potlis.

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