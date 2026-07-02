Danish brewer Carlsberg files for India unit's IPO

Bottles of Carlsberg beer at a bar in Gurugram | Credit: Reuters/Priyanshu Singh

Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had filed for an initial public offering confidentially for its Indian unit with the country's markets regulator.

The progress and timing of the potential IPO will depend on regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions, the company said in a statement.

Carlsberg shares were up nearly 3% at 0725 GMT.

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The confidential route allows companies to keep their IPO filings private until the launch.

The potential listing will add to an already busy year for India's IPO market, where heavyweight offerings from Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India could test investor appetite.

Jio's planned $3.8 billion offering could become India's biggest-ever listing, while NSE's long-awaited debut is also expected to rank among the largest.

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The listing, which could raise as much as $700 million, is expected to involve a secondary share sale and could take place later this year, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing sources.

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