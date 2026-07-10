Aukera, Sumosave, ThumpN bag early-stage cheques

Aukera founders (L to R) Kumar Saurabh and Lisa Mukhedkar

Jewellery startup Aukera, supermarket chain Sumosave and ticketing platorm ThumpN have secured funding in early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, private equity investors, venture debt investors and individual investors.

Premium lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Aukera has raised Rs 90 crore ($9.4 million) in fresh funding, led by existing investor Alteria Capital, along with Innoven Capital, Lighthouse Canton and an undisclosed bank.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate store openings in new and existing markets, to continue investing in design, product innovation and talent, and to strengthen its omnichannel distribution.

Founded in 2023 by Lisa Mukhedkar and Kumar Saurabh, Aukera is backed by Peak XV Partners, Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures and Alteria Capital. The startup has grown from 13 to 35 company-owned stores, expanding beyond Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR into cities including Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun and Vizag

Aukera offers premium lab-grown diamond crafted into fine jewellery.

Sumosave has secured a total of Rs 50 crore (around $5.24 million) in its pre-Series B funding round led by former Reckitt CEO Rakesh Kapoor's investment firm 12 Flags Group.

The company has also secured debt facility from Stride Ventures. Sumosave previously raised capital from Lightspeed and other angel investors.

Founded in 2022, Sumosave Retail Ventures operates an omni-channel food and grocery network. It runs a company-owned, company-operated (COCO) network of modern-trade discount neighborhood stores, primarily serving middle and lower-middle-income consumers across East and North India.

The capital raised will drive the company's scale, Sumosave’s physical supermarket footprint and supply chain, with a target of 500 stores by 2030; and also go towards expanding its leadership base.

ThumpN has launched a pan-India platform and raised over $3.75 million (around Rs 36 crore) in pre-seed funding from singers and musicians.

Celebrities such as Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah, alongside Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm CFO Madhur Deora, Capitalmind co-founder Shray Chandra, and Hyperlink Brand Solutions founder VG Jairam, backed the company in the round.