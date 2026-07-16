Reo.Dev, Naturis Cosmetics, SwitchOn, others pocket early-stage cheques

(L-R) Achintya Gupta, co-founder and CEO; Gaurav Jain, co-founder and CTO; and Piyush Agarwal, co-founder and CRO

AI-native go-to-market platform Reo.Dev, cosmetics manufacturer Naturis Cosmetics, manufacturing AI startup SwitchOn, biotech startup Mandrake Bio, liquid cooling startup KuhlTherm, and capsule hotel startup NapTapGo have raised fresh funding.

AI-native go-to-market platform Reo.Dev has raised $11.3 million (Rs 108.8 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investors Heavybit, India Quotient and Foster Ventures, as well as new investor Uncorrelated Ventures and several angel investors.

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The latest infusion takes the company's total funding to $15.3 million.

Founded by Achintya Gupta, Reo.Dev helps software companies selling to engineering teams identify and engage technical buyers by analysing developer activity across sources such as GitHub, package managers, documentation usage and product interactions.

The company said it has built a Developer Knowledge Graph with more than 100 million engineer profiles and serves over 200 customers, including NVIDIA, LangChain, ElevenLabs, Couchbase, Nebius, n8n and Temporal.

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The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen the company's AI capabilities, and enhance its platform for identifying and engaging technical buyers, among other things.

Mumbai-based cosmetics contract manufacturer Naturis Cosmetics has raised Rs 100 crore (around $10.4 million) in its first institutional funding round led by Sharrp Ventures, with participation from Mirabilis Investment Trust, Anicut Capital, Niveshaay and other investors.

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The company plans to use the capital to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, and establish a new production facility in Vapi, an experience centre in the National Capital Region, and an R&D centre in Mumbai.

Led by CEO Rahul Tandon, Naturis Cosmetics develops and manufactures beauty and personal care products for more than 50 brands, including Pilgrim, Purplle, Nykaa, Colorbar, Kay Beauty and Bare Anatomy, while also supplying for pharmaceutical companies such as Glenmark and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

The company plans to diversify into categories including men's grooming, body care, colour cosmetics, fragrances and exports, while expanding its capabilities in over the-counter pharmaceutical products. Naturis said it has recorded revenue growth of more than 50% CAGR over the past four years.

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Bengaluru-based manufacturing AI startup SwitchOn has raised $8 million (about Rs 77 crore) in a pre-Series B funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from SIG Tattva and Trifecta Capital.

The startup plans to use the capital to accelerate international expansion, strengthen research and development in physical AI, and expand its go-to-market capabilities across global manufacturing sectors.

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Founded by Aniruddha Banerjee and Avra Banerjee, SwitchOn develops AI-powered quality inspection systems for manufacturers across the consumer goods, electronics, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.

Its flagship platform, DeepInspect, uses edge-based computer vision to detect manufacturing defects with over 99% accuracy. The company said its technology is deployed across more than 170 production lines at over 60 manufacturing facilities in more than 10 countries, serving customers including Unilever, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki and ALPA.

Bengaluru-based Biotech startup Mandrake Bio has raised about Rs 16 crore (around $1.7 million) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Activate and Antler, with participation from Spectrum Impact, DeVC and a group of angel investors including Dr Vijay Chandru, Paras Chopra, Sanjiv Rangrass and Vatsal Dusad.

The company said it will use the capital to advance its AI-powered protein design platform, expand its research team and scale up laboratory validation of its gene editing technology for agricultural and medical applications.

Founded in 2025 by Tanay Lohia and Dr Kutubuddin Molla, Mandrake Bio is developing programmable gene-editing enzymes using generative AI, biophysics and wet-lab validation. The startup aims to design compact, precision gene editors that can improve crop development and enable more effective genetic therapies.

Ahmedabad-based Precision liquid cooling startup KuhlTherm has raised $1.1 million (around $10.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Arkam Ventures.

The company said it will use the capital to accelerate product development, strengthen research and testing infrastructure, expand its engineering and business development teams, obtain certifications, and build strategic partnerships as it scales up its cooling solutions for AI data centres and other high-performance computing environments.

Founded in 2025 by Shailesh Bishnoi, KuhlTherm develops precision liquid cooling technologies for AI and high-density data centres.

Noida-based capsule hotel startup NapTapGo has raised Rs 8 crore (around $830,000) in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its footprint across India through a co-investment model with local partners while retaining operational control of all its properties.

Founded in 2023 by Nitin Malhotra and Himanshu Shukla, NapTapGo operates technology-enabled capsule hotels offering flexible, pay-by-duration stays for business, transit and pilgrimage travellers.

The startup currently has 132 pods across Noida, Amritsar and Katra and has hosted more than 10,000 guests. It said its mature properties have achieved occupancy levels of up to 80%, with a 35% repeat customer rate.



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