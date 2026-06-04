TrueFan AI, Phab, KorinMi, The Sweet Change raise early-stage funding

TrueFan AI's founders Nimish Goel and Devender Bindal

AI video-generation startup TrueFan AI, protein snack brand Phab, Korean skincare clinic chain KorinMi, and natural sweetener startup The Sweet Change have raised fresh funding.

AI video-generation startup TrueFan AI has raised $10 million (Rs 95.7 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Baring Private Equity Partners India and Z3Partners, with participation from IAN Alpha Fund and 3Lines Venture Capital.

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The company said the funding will support the development of its AI video infrastructure and real-time AI video agents for enterprise use cases across customer support, sales, onboarding and product discovery.

Founded by Nimish Goel and his team, TrueFan AI enables enterprises to generate video content at scale using AI-generated avatars and video models.

The company said it has grown from generating five million videos annually to more than 20 million videos within a year and recorded 11-fold revenue growth over the past 20 months. Its customers include Bajaj Finance, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Axis Max Life Insurance, Cipla, BharatPe and Goibibo.

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Protein snack brand Phab has raised $4 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by OTP Ventures and Chona Family Office.

The company said it will use the fresh capital for brand-building, geographic expansion and team growth as it seeks to make high-protein, calorie-efficient snacks more accessible to Indian consumers.

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Founded by Gayatri Chona, Phab develops protein-rich snacks aimed at addressing India's nutrition gap through products that balance taste, nutrition and calorie efficiency.

The brand has built a distribution network spanning quick commerce platforms, modern trade and general trade, with about half of its sales coming from offline channels.

Phab said it plans to deploy the funding to expand its reach across new markets and strengthen its position in the growing healthy snacking segment.

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Korean skincare clinic chain KorinMi has raised Rs 10 crore ($1 million) in a seed funding round led by beauty and wellness company Lotus Herbals, with participation from strategic angel investors.

As part of the deal, Lotus Herbals will join KorinMi's board of directors. The startup said the capital will be used to expand its clinic network across India and grow its direct-to-consumer skincare product line.

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Founded by Reshbha Munjal and Jenovia Daun Jung, KorinMi positions itself as India's first Korean skin clinic, offering treatments and skincare products tailored to Indian skin and climate conditions.

The company previously raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed round in 2025 and currently operates clinics in the Delhi-NCR region. KorinMi said it has served more than 3,000 customers and achieved operational profitability within six months of launching its flagship clinic in Gurugram.

Natural sweetener startup The Sweet Change has raised Rs 1.7 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Rebalance. The New Delhi-based company said it will use the fresh capital to expand distribution, launch new products, and accelerate its mission of helping consumers reduce sugar consumption through natural sweetener alternatives.

Founded in 2024 by Manvi Agnihotri and Sheen Hitaishi, The Sweet Change makes monk fruit-based sweeteners formulated with allulose and prebiotic guar fibre. The startup claims to have generated over Rs 1.69 crore in revenue within its first year, fulfilling more than 15,000 orders, and ranks among the top sweetener brands on Amazon India.

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