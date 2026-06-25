Amazon to invest additional $13 bn in India's cloud, AI infrastructure
VCCircleVCCircle
LoginSubscribe
INDMEA
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Amazon to invest additional $13 bn in India's cloud, AI infrastructure

Amazon to invest additional $13 bn in India's cloud, AI infrastructure

By Reuters

  • 25 Jun 2026
  • Listen to Story
Amazon to invest additional $13 bn in India's cloud, AI infrastructure
The Amazon logo at its new office in Bengaluru | Credit: Reuters/Priyanshu Singh

Amazon said on Thursday it will invest an additional $13 billion by 2030 in India to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure.

The new investment is in addition to its planned $35 billion funding announced last year, taking the e-commerce firm's investment in the country to $48 billion through 2030.

The announcement follows a meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi.

Advertisement

"Shared that we're investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure," Jassy said in a post on social media platform X.

The $13 billion investment will support AI and cloud infrastructure across the Mumbai and Hyderabad regions, the company said in a statement.

Major U.S. tech firms have invested billions of dollars in India, underscoring the country's emergence as a strategic hub for cloud, AI and deep‑tech growth.

Advertisement

Microsoft has pledged a $17.5  billion investment in India for AI and cloud infrastructure, while Google has committed $15  billion over the next five years to build AI data centers.
 

AmazonAIcloud infrastructureIndiaFundinge-commerceAndy JassyNarendra Modi

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

WhatsApp's pick of Indian fintech founder signals scale of payment ambitions

People

WhatsApp's pick of Indian fintech founder signals scale of payment ambitions

Hang Ten Systems, SuperLiving, Zave raise early-stage funding

TMT

Hang Ten Systems, SuperLiving, Zave raise early-stage funding

Venture capital floods China's "future industries"; fear of bubble surfaces

TMT

Venture capital floods China's "future industries"; fear of bubble surfaces

Pro
Multiples PE wraps up nearly a decade-old bet but did it beat the benchmark?

TMT

Multiples PE wraps up nearly a decade-old bet but did it beat the benchmark?

Rashi Peripherals, MoEngage, Daxko strike acquisition deals

TMT

Rashi Peripherals, MoEngage, Daxko strike acquisition deals

JustAI, Bodycraft, Ikin Global pocket early-stage cheques

Consumer

JustAI, Bodycraft, Ikin Global pocket early-stage cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW