Amazon to invest additional $13 bn in India's cloud, AI infrastructure

The Amazon logo at its new office in Bengaluru | Credit: Reuters/Priyanshu Singh

Amazon said on Thursday it will invest an additional $13 billion by 2030 in India to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure.

The new investment is in addition to its planned $35 billion funding announced last year, taking the e-commerce firm's investment in the country to $48 billion through 2030.

The announcement follows a meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi.

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"Shared that we're investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure," Jassy said in a post on social media platform X.

The $13 billion investment will support AI and cloud infrastructure across the Mumbai and Hyderabad regions, the company said in a statement.

Major U.S. tech firms have invested billions of dollars in India, underscoring the country's emergence as a strategic hub for cloud, AI and deep‑tech growth.

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Microsoft has pledged a $17.5 billion investment in India for AI and cloud infrastructure, while Google has committed $15 billion over the next five years to build AI data centers.



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