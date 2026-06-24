Rashi Peripherals, MoEngage, Daxko strike acquisition deals

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Technology distributor Rashi Peripherals Ltd has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in enterprise technology solutions provider VDA Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, while customer engagement platform MoEngage has bought agentic AI infrastructure startup Aampe to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities. .

Separately, Alabama-based software company Daxko has acquired Mumbai-based gym and studio management software provider FitnessForce.

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Rashi Peripherals, a distributor of information and communication technology products and solutions, will acquire a controlling stake in VDA Infosolutions for Rs 368.5 crore ($38.9 million).

The company will initially acquire a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions for Rs 368.5 crore in cash and will buy the remaining stake over the next three years at an equity valuation of Rs 550 crore.

Founded in 1989, Rashi Peripherals operates across two verticals: personal computing and enterprise solutions, and lifestyle and IT essentials. Its portfolio includes laptops, desktops, servers, storage, networking solutions, peripherals, lifestyle electronics, embedded and semiconductor products, and IT accessories.

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Its distribution infrastructure spans over 700 locations and is supported by 56 branches, 50 service centres, and 71 warehouses. The company partners with 78 global brands and serves over 10,300 channel partners across pre-sales activities, solution design, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions, and warranty management.

In FY26, the company’s revenue rose to Rs 15,600 crore from Rs 13,258 crore a year ago, it said.

The acquisition of VDA Infosolutions will help Rashi Peripherals become a fully integrated technology solutions and services company and expand into high-growth segments such as enterprise cloud infrastructure, AI-enabled IT environments, advanced data centre solutions, cybersecurity and hybrid IT-managed services, the company said.

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“VDA Infosolutions’ strong enterprise technology and digital infrastructure expertise and proven delivery capabilities enhance our ability to serve enterprise customers with advanced solutions in AI, cybersecurity, data protection, and cloud infrastructure,” said Kapal Pansari, managing director of Rashi Peripherals.

Founded by first-generation technopreneurs Vikas Save, Deepak Jadhav, and Ashutosh Deuskar, VDA Infosolutions offers cloud technology, cybersecurity, data protection, virtualization, storage, IT consulting, infrastructure management and transformation services. It has authorized partnerships with IBM, Dell, Broadcom, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Nutanix and Check Point.

The co-founder directors of VDA Infosolutions will continue to lead the company for the next three years.

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Global M&A advisory firm Singhi Advisors acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Rashi Peripherals, while Protiviti India Member Pvt Ltd served as the exclusive strategic and M&A advisor to VDA Infosolutions.

Daxko-FitnessForce

Alabama-based software company Daxko, backed by private equity firm GI Partners, has acquired Mumbai-based gym and studio management software provider FitnessForce for an undisclosed amount

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FitnessForce offers an API-first platform suite that provides local payments, biometric access, tax compliance, WhatsApp-native communications, AI-powered insights, and franchise economics tools to operators. The company serves customers across 12 countries and three continents.

“With FitnessForce, Daxko’s fitness management portfolio serves every type of fitness and community wellness organization — from boutique studios and global franchises to large health clubs and mission-driven community centres — with purpose-built platforms designed for how they operate and grow,” said Jeff VanDixhorn, chief executive officer of Daxko.

Bengaluru-based customer engagement platform MoEngage has acquired San Francisco-based Aampe, backed by Peak XV Partners and Z47, for an undisclosed amount.

Aampe builds agentic AI infrastructure by deploying a dedicated autonomous AI agent for every user. The startup claims to have deployed millions of individual agents across its customers, processing over 200 billion decisions a week, according to its website.

The acquisition will help MoEngage advance its vision of building an agentic customer engagement platform.

Aampe’s founding team, Paul Meinshausen, Schaun Wheeler, and Sami Abboud, will join MoEngage to lead agentic decision-making initiatives.

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