JustAI, Bodycraft, Ikin Global pocket early-stage cheques

JustAI's team

AI marketing platform JustAI, beauty and wellness chain Bodycraft, and smart lock maker Ikin Global have raised fresh capital in separate rounds.

AI marketing platform JustAI has raised more than $17 million (around Rs 161 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Base10, with participation from Y Combinator and Peak XV Partners.

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The company said it plans to use fresh capital to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, deepen its agentic AI infrastructure, and broaden its platform into e-commerce and B2B marketing use cases.

Founded by Neha Mittal and Jeff Hara, San Francisco-based JustAI develops an AI-native marketing platform that automates personalisation, experimentation and decision-making for enterprise marketing teams.

JustAI said it has supported more than 600 AI-driven marketing decisions per month and helped generate over $100 million in revenue for customers in the past year.

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Bengaluru-based beauty and wellness chain Bodycraft Clinics and Salons has raised Rs 120 crore (around $12.7 million) from growth-stage investment firm Singularity AMC.

The company said it will use the funding to accelerate its expansion across India, invest in clinical technology and equipment, strengthen its management team, deploy AI-driven efficiencies and enhance customer experience across its network.

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Bodycraft plans to add 30 new locations to its existing footprint of 67 clinics andsalons.

Founded in 1997 by Manjul Gupta with a single salon in Bengaluru, Bodycraft operates an integrated clinic-and-salon model offering beauty, wellness and medical aesthetic services.

The company currently runs 33 clinics and 34 salons across more than 10 cities and serves over 350,000 customers.



The transaction was advised by Quest Profin Advisors, while ALMT Legal acted as legal counsel.

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IoT-based smart lock company Ikin Global has raised $2 million (nearly Rs 19 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, AWE Funds and Callapina Capital.

The Kochi-based company said it will use the proceeds to expand into the US, Europe and West Asia, develop new products for the oil and gas sector, increase production capacity and strengthen its operational and field support teams for international expansion.

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Founded in 2012 by Nibu Alias under SectorQube Technolabs, Ikin Global develops smart locks and security solutions for supply chain and logistics operators. Its products provide real-time tamper detection, geofencing, mobile-based access control and audit trails to help prevent cargo theft and unauthorised access.

The company said it increased deployments from 2,500 trucks to 10,000 trucks over the past year and recorded more than 5 million lock and unlock cycles. Ikin counts companies such as Amazon, Swiggy, Flipkart, Zepto, Blue Dart and Syngenta among its customers.

Vacation rental platform SaffronStays has raised $3.5 million (around Rs 33 crore) in a round led by Infinity Ventures, with participation from family offices.

The round included a mix of primary capital and a partial secondary sale by existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.

The Mumbai-based company said it will use the funds to expand across existing and new leisure destinations, invest in technology and product innovation, enhance guest experiences, and grow its portfolio of managed holiday homes across India.

Founded in 2015 by Tejas Parulekar and Devendra Parulekar, SaffronStays operates a network of more than 450 managed villas, heritage homes and vacation properties across over 80 destinations in India.

The company said it has remained profitable for the past four years and has expanded its portfolio by more than 150% over the last three years.

Procurement technology startup BharatTender has raised Rs 1.25 crore (around $130,000) in a pre-seed funding round from Ashish Kohli, founder and CEO of Monedo.

The startup said it will use the capital to accelerate product development, acquire customers, expand its supplier network, and build AI-powered procurement and tender evaluation capabilities.

Founded by Rankit Singh, Sanyam Jain and Anshul Kochar, BharatTender operates a B2B procurement platform designed to digitise private-sector sourcing and tendering.

The processes it covers include tender issuance, vendor onboarding, competitive bidding, digital contracts and escrow-backed payments.

BharatTender said it has onboarded more than 50 businesses and over 200 verified suppliers since launch.

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