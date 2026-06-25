Hang Ten Systems, SuperLiving, Zave raise early-stage funding

SuperLiving founder and CEO Manavdeep Singh Grover (left) and co-founder Gurjot Kaur

Enterprise AI services startup Hang Ten Systems, AI wellness platform SuperLiving, and AI shopping assistant platform Zave have raised fresh funding to expand their products, strengthen AI capabilities, and scale operations.

Enterprise AI services startup Hang Ten Systems has raised $32 million (Rs 302 crore) in a seed funding round led by Mayfield, with participation from Aramco Ventures and a group of angel investors.

Advertisement

The company said it will use the capital to expand its team and scale its AI transformation services for global enterprises.

Founded by former Infosys CEO and former SAP executive board member Vishal Sikka, Hang Ten helps enterprises deploy AI to modernize business software across functions such as finance, human resources and enterprise transformation.

The company said it works with customers including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius, offering AI-driven software development and enterprise transformation services.

Advertisement

Hang Ten plans to hire across engineering, delivery, sales and leadership roles as it expands its AI-native enterprise platform.

AI-powered wellness and preventive healthcare platform SuperLiving has raised $7 million (Rs 66.1 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Kae Capital and All In Capital.

Advertisement

The company said it will use the capital to strengthen its AI capabilities, expand its vernacular content ecosystem, accelerate product development, and scale user acquisition across tier II and III cities. It also plans to expand into diagnostics, health commerce and other preventive healthcare services.

Founded by former Meesho and Pocket FM executives Manavdeep Singh Grover and Gurjot Kaur, SuperLiving offers an AI-powered wellness platform featuring personalized health journeys, educational content and an AI companion tailored for Indian users.

The startup said it has crossed 1.5 million app installs and more than 100,000 paying users, with 73% of its customer base coming from tier II and III cities.

Advertisement

AI shopping assistant startup Zave has raised Rs 4.7 crore in a bridge funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Mucker Capital.

The Bengaluru-based company said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its AI-powered shopping platform, enhance infrastructure and platform reliability, and further develop its AI capabilities as it targets 50% month-on-month growth.

Advertisement

Founded by Hiren Patel and Ravi Kumar, Zave operates an AI-native commerce assistant that helps shoppers compare products, discover better deals and make purchase decisions across Amazon, Flipkart and more than 5,000 brand websites and apps.

The startup said it has crossed 500,000 app installs, 50,000 daily active users and facilitates more than Rs 15 crore in monthly commerce transactions through its AI-powered recommendation engine.

Founded in late 2024, Zave aims to build an AI-driven decision intelligence layer for India's growing e-commerce market.

Share article on Leave Your Comments