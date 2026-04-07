Carlyle-backed Quest Global acquires Bitsilica to boost semiconductor capabilities
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Carlyle-backed Quest Global acquires Bitsilica to boost semiconductor capabilities

By Aman Rawat

  • 07 Apr 2026
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Carlyle-backed Quest Global acquires Bitsilica to boost semiconductor capabilities
Credit: Pixabay

Carlyle Group-backed engineering services company Quest Global has acquired Bitsilica to strengthen its semiconductor engineering capabilities and to expand its global footprint in chip design.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Quest Global’s offerings with Bitsilica’s expertise in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design, verification and embedded systems.

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“Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver on the specific challenges and requirements our clients face in the semiconductor industry,” said Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and chief executive officer, Quest Global. 

Founded in 2019, Bitsilica is a semiconductor-design services company that has offerings across ASIC design, design verification, physical design, design-for-test and embedded software. The company employs over 500 engineers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Singapore and Malaysia, and serves global clients in sectors such as mobile, compute, FPGA, wireless, memory, artificial intelligence and internet of things.

The integration will strengthen Quest Global’s capabilities in areas such as functional and formal verification, gate-level simulation and power-aware verification. Quest expects the integration to support the company’s work with automotive semiconductor clients and other high-tech sectors.

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Quest Global operates across more than 18 countries with over 93 delivery centers and a workforce of more than 22,000 employees. The company provides engineering services across industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, high-tech, medtech, rail, and semiconductors.

The company’s investors include US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group, Hillhouse Investment and Indian PE firms ChrysCapital and True North.
 

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QuEST GlobalBitsilicaCarlyle GroupHillhouse InvestmentChrysCapitalTrue North

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